Mudgee Guardian
Things to Do

Six great places to go for a nature swim in the Central West

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fancy going for a swim to cool off during summer and prefer another option besides the Mudgee Pool or your backyard pool?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.