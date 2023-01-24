Six great places to go for a nature swim in the Central West

Fancy going for a swim to cool off during summer and prefer another option besides the Mudgee Pool or your backyard pool?
Why not try one of these popular swimming holes throughout the Central West?
Depending on the time of year, The Drip is both a beautiful walk in nature and a great place to take a dip if the water level is high enough.
Flat Rock is a popular swimming location located near OConnell, between Bathurst and Oberon, and can be accesses via Mutton Falls Road.
Besides swimming, Flat Rock also accommodates campers and has basic facilities like toilets and bins.
Its not a bad spot to lounge around on the large rocks in the sun, and cool off with a dip in the river.
Be careful though: the river flow can get quite quick after rainfall.
Located off the Chifley Road, east of Lithgow, Clarence Dam, or Dam Cliffs, is a free swimming hole that is both deep and cool.
It is a popular option in summer when the heat gets too much or if you want to cool off after climbing the nearby crag.
Access Dam Cliffs by turning-off roughly 13 kilometres east of Lithgow on the Chifley Road. Following the dirt track that goes parallel to the railway. The track is fine for standard vehicles, but drive with caution
Follow the track until the track veers left, where a few hundred metres down youll find a large clearing where parking is available. Head further down on foot to the swimming hole.
Once there, Dam Cliffs provides a high jump off a cliff into a deep water hole. Theres also options on solid ground to go camping or bush walking.
Be mindful that reception may be lacking in this location.
Located almost an hours drive south of Bathurst, near Abercrombie Caves, Grove Creek is a perfect way to spend the summer cooling off.
Recent rain fall has brought more water into the river, making the trip well worth it if youre coming from Bathurst or beyond.
As Grove Creek flows south-east, it eventually comes to Grove Creek Falls, a large waterfall, so make sure to not go swimming too far down the river.
To get there, follow the Goulburn Road south past the turn-off to Abercrombie Caves, before eventually turning off at Bald Ridge Road, a dirt road.
Follow the road before parking near the bridge that goes over Grove Creek.
Theres plenty of places to go bushing walking around the creek, but be mindful that there will be no mobile reception.
Wallaby Rocks is a small, rocky creek flat on the Turon River, a short distance west of the village of Sofala.
Theres also available land nearby but there is no facilities, so youll need to bring everything with you.
The area is well shaded and sits beside a large water hole which is good for fishing and swimming.
The rocky cliffs make for a scenic back drop.
IN additional to having he benefit of convenience for Orange swimmers, Lake Canobolas offers an array of amenities the previous locations cant match.
Toilets, barbecue facilities, a playground, and even a pair of flying foxes for the kids to enjoy are all within metres at Oranges main water-based recreation area.
Theres a three-kilometre walking and cycling circuit around the lake, as well as access to the mountain bike tracks directly across Lake Canobolas Road.
