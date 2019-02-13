CUMULUS Wines has decided to have its wine made in Mudgee over its former location in Cudal, but says it will remain an Orange region brand. Cumulus purchased the Cudal facility in 2003 and has been making its wines there ever since. A restructure will mean it will continue to bottle and store products, but not make the wine. Read this next | Visibility drops to five kilometres as dust storm passes through Chief executive officer Cameron Crowley said Mudgee facility Oatley had been contracted to make the wine going forward, with the same winemaker, Debbie Lauritz. “It’s the most substantial winery in the Mudgee region,” he said. However, Mr Crowley said the 205-hectare vineyard northeast of Molong would continue to supply fruit. “It’s still Orange wine because it relates to where the grapes come from,” he said. “There have been no redundancies at Cudal.” Read this | Elderly pedestrian knocked over in Church Street Mr Crowley said efficiencies drove the restructure. “Our electricity bills have tripled over the last year or so,” he said. With Cumulus consistently represented at wine shows domestically and internationally, Mr Crowley said the company wanted the success to continue. “We’re proud of that and we’ve recently launched a product with Oatley called Soaring,” he said. “We would like to see the continued growth of Cumulus Estate wines.” Cumulus Wines and the Beelgara Estate, trading as Wine Insights, merged in 2015 and returned to the Cumulus name last year. Listen to the latest episode of the Mudgee Podcast

