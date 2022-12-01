If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
All roads will again lead to Mudgee on Friday 2 December for the 2022 Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup.
Now in its 180 th year, the Mudgee Cup Race Day is a renowned community event which brings together the local country racing fraternity and visitors for a great 8 race meeting. The Cup this year is worth $75,000 and the day is again proudly sponsored by the Oatley family and their associated brands. There will be fabulous fashion, music, and food, making for an all-round memorable and fun day.
Gates will open a little later, at 11.30 am for the 2022 Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup, and all the fun and activity will go through to approximately 7pm. To grab your tickets please head to www.123tix.com.au/events/35660/mudgee-cup-2022.
Parking at the Race Club is limited, so with regular pick up from The Federal, Kelly's, The Ori, The Lawson, Woolpack and Paragon, and return trips on the afternoon, getting to and from the Robert Oatley Mudgee Cup has never been easier.
Gates open 11.30am
Last Race 5.34pm
Feel old yet?
Bizee Bodz is celebrating its 25th birthday on Saturday, 3 December. The party runs from 9.30am to 2.30pm. $10 entry per child 12 months and over. Infants and adults are free. There will be fun, games, prizes and giveaways.
Friday and Saturday night for four weeks. Bookings are essential.
Offering a diverse wine list with an accompanying set menu of small plates. Expect an easy going evening with a fun feel.
Set Menu - $80 per person, excludes Drinks and includes 6 small plates including something substantial and dessert.
Drinks - Diverse wine list, beer and soda available too.
When:
A Special Screening of the movie The Lost King will be held at the Mudgee Town Hall Theatre on Friday, 2 December at 7pm to raise funds for Rotary's End Polio Now Campaign.
Tickets are available here. The Rotary Clubs of Mudgee will be offering wine and cheese prior to the movie from 6pm in the Green Room of the Theatre. Donations on the night for End Polio Campaign.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings.
Upcoming dates:
Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Club Mudgee: Saturday, December 3 from 7:30pm.
Just in time for Christmas celebrations - grab the gang together for a night of bingo, music, fun and frivolity with the one and only Timberlina. Get tickets here.
