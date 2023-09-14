Wednesday Wine Trivia: [Tickets: $25] Join some of Mudgee's biggest and best wine personalities for a casual evening of trivia with a difference - it's all about the wine. Not a winemaker? Never had a Shiraz? Usually go for a beer? Don't let that stop you! Wednesday Wine Trivia is all about having fun, learning something new and tasting some great local wines. There's a trophy and some fantastic prizes on offer, so grab your mates and get a team together. Study up if you like, but don't fret if you don't as there are questions for every level of wine knowledge out there.

