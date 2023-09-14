[13 Industrial Drive from 8am] House contents, furniture, bedding, lounges, chairs, pots, garden tools, air compressor, mowers and more.
September 15
Walk a country mile: [Mudgee Town Hall] On September, 15 a fundraising concert will be held at the Mudgee Town Hall. A tribute to the music of Slim Dusty.
Live music at the Brewery: [Friday and Sunday] Prepare for an unforgettable night of live music with Tenielle Jane from 6pm Friday and join us for Sunday Sessions with the amazing Darsharni Martins starting at 5pm.
September 16
Farmers' Markets: Saturday 16th September at Robertson Park.
Go Grazing: [Tickets: $200] Join in for an elegant long table degustation dinner of native Australian foods prepared by Sharon of Indigiearth, paired with a selection of Mudgee's best wines. Throughout the evening you will be introduced to each dish with matching wines, guided through the characters to look for in the wine and why they complement the food on your plate. Bookings are essential for this delightful experience that is sure to leave you with a full belly, as well as a deeper appreciation of how wine can enhance a meal. Return transport included in ticket.
Edan Wines x Mudgee Wine Shop Tasting Masterclass: [Kelly's IRish Pub] In celebration of the Mudgee Region's annual wine and food month, you're invited to an immersive wine tasting experience with Edan Wines' very own Winemaker, Ashton Hendricks. Head down to The Mudgee Wine Shop and let Ashton guide you through a taste of Edan's Pet Nats, along with a delicious range of reds. The casual affair will run from 6pm - 8pm.
Live music with Wasting Daylight: [Post Office Hotel, Gulgong from 8pm] Wasting Daylight are a great local band that will get you up on your feet and rock out to some of your old favourites. Bookings are recommended for the Bistro, so call on 02 6374 1031.
September 21
Meet the Makers: [Tickets: $120] Enjoy a relaxed dinner at new venue, The Barn, where some of Mudgee's best winemakers take you through a range of local wines. Spanning a few hours and including dinner by chefs at The Barn, along with the wines shared by each of the makers, this event showcases the craft and creativity that goes into each wine on offer. Your makers for the evening will be Lisa Bray from Robert Stein & LMB Wines, Liam Heslop from Heslop Wines, Rob Gregory from Slowfox Wines, David Lowe from Lowe Family Wine Co and Tim Stevens from Huntington Estate.
September 22
Tapas + Tempranillo: [Vinifera Wines, 6:30pm] Experience a taste of Spain in Mudgee. Purchase your tickets for a laid-back and cozy evening, where owners Tony, Debbie, and Sam will delight you with a mouthwatering tapas menu. They will also be proudly presenting our collection of Spanish-style wines, as well as a thoughtfully selected assortment imported from Spain. A chance to savour the flavours of Spain in Mudgee. BOOK NOW
September 23
Flavours of Mudgee: [FREE, Tasting packages available, 4pm-8pm] The region's largest food and wine event - Flavours of Mudgee - will mark 10 years when it returns. Flavours of Mudgee started in 2012 as a small wine and food event. Approximately 4,000 people attended the first event and fell in love with the concept. Ever since then, Flavours has continued to grow with a staggering 12,000 people filling the Mudgee CBD to get a taste of local produce from more than 60 stallholders.
September 24
Pups at the Pav: [FREE, 9am-11am, The Pavilion lawn, Tinja Lane Mudgee] Come to The Pavilion for a few hours of play with your furry friends. Dogs, owners, and dog lovers are all welcome. This free community event will be on the last Sunday of the month throughout the year. Coffee, tea and pastries from Althea by Zin, plus treats for your furry friends, will be available for purchase by consumption on the day. There will be doggy treats, prizes and more. Don't forget your doggy bags.
September 27
Wednesday Wine Trivia: [Tickets: $25] Join some of Mudgee's biggest and best wine personalities for a casual evening of trivia with a difference - it's all about the wine. Not a winemaker? Never had a Shiraz? Usually go for a beer? Don't let that stop you! Wednesday Wine Trivia is all about having fun, learning something new and tasting some great local wines. There's a trophy and some fantastic prizes on offer, so grab your mates and get a team together. Study up if you like, but don't fret if you don't as there are questions for every level of wine knowledge out there.
September 29
Twilight Tastings 2023: [St John's Anglican Church Mudgee] Enjoy tastings of some of Mudgee's best wine + food, as the sun sets over the region. A pre-dinner taste from various wineries + local producers.Ticket price includes souvenir tumbler + five tasting tokens. Tickets here.
September 30
Makers' Markets: Saturday 30th September at Robertson Park.
October 2
October Long Weekend Burgers + Live Music: [Vinifera Wines, 12pm-4pm] We're thrilled to have Nackers back for the Labour Day Long Weekend with their scrumptious burgers. To make the day even better, we'll have a talented local muso providing musical entertainment amongst the beautiful vines. Don't forget to book a table if you'd like seating, otherwise bring a picnic rug and enjoy the stunning lawns - no booking required. BOOK NOW
October 14
Lions Markets: [Saturday, October 14] Held at Lawson Park every second Saturday morning of the month.
October 21
Farmers' Markets: Saturday 21st October at Robertson Park.
October 28
Makers' Markets: Saturday 28th October at Robertson Park.
November 11
Lions Markets: Saturday, November 11. Held at Lawson Park every second Saturday morning of the month.
Farmers' Markets: Saturday 18th November at Robertson Park.
Makers' Markets: Saturday 25th November at Robertson Park.
Makers' Markets: Saturday 9th December at Robertson Park.
Lions Markets: Saturday, December 9. Held at Lawson Park every second Saturday morning of the month.
Farmers' Markets: Saturday 16th December at Robertson Park.
