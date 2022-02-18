List of events that are coming up for the Mid-Western Region
If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
The Gulgong Show
The Gulgong Show will return for 2022 on February 19 to the Gulgong Showground, and with a variety of events on offer, it's the ultimate way to spend your Saturday this weekend.
Tickets for the event, that must be purchased online at 123tix.com.au, are free for those under five years, $10 for adults, $6 for senior pensioners and $5 for children aged between five and 16.
A full timetable of events can be found at http://www.gulgongshow.org.au/show-day-info.html.
COVID rules will be in place.
Farewell to Jubilee
Members of the Mudgee Rugby Union Club will farewell Jubilee Oval on February 19, 2022 after 43 years at the location.
The jacket and tie event will take place from 6pm at the clubhouse, with catering and alcohol available.
Tickets ($50pp) are to be purchased before February 11, and can be bought through www.trybooking.com/BSKBH.
Kandos CWA movies
Showing this Saturday (February 19) at Rylstone Hall at 6.30pm is Woman in Gold, staring Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds and Daniel Bruhl.
The CWA candy bar will be open and stocked with home baked goods.
Coming movies:
- March (date tbc): The Electric Life of Louis Wain
- April 9: House of Gucci
The Little Cooking School
To start the year off on the right note, The Little Cooking School will be hosting deliciously-intriguing classes.
Feeling like something different? The Little Cooking School will host an Evening Greek Feast on February 19 that will feature prawn and zuchinni fritters with yoghurt, stuffed baked tomatoes, handmade flat bread, butterflied lamb leg with patzaria salata and baklava cigars.
Details:
- When: Saturday, February 19 from 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Where: The Little Cooking School, 6 Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee
- Tickets: 120pp (click here)
Mudgee Markets Calendar
Farmers' Market:
- February 19
- March 19
- April 16
- May 21
- June 18
Makers' Market:
- March 6
- April 3
- May 1
- June 5
Charity Shield
The annual Charity Shield derby between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons will return to Glen Willow Stadium on February 26.
The event schedule is as follows:
- 4.00pm - gates open
- 4.30pm - Knock-On Effect NSW Cup - Rabbitohs v Dragons
- 7.00pm - 2022 Charity Shield - Rabbitohs v Dragons kick-off
Tickets to the event can be purchased from https://www.123tix.com.au/events/20924/2022-charity-shield-rabbitohs-v-dragons.
Max Potential
More volunteers are desired for this year's Max Potential youth leadership program.
Join us for a training session in late February with a group of community minded locals making a difference and develop coaching skills.
For more details or to apply www.maxpotential.com.au or contact damian@maxpotential.com.au.
International Women's Day event
Kandos, Ilford/Running Stream and Rylstone CWA branches will be hosting an International Women's Day event.
Feminist social commentator, writer and lecturer Jane Caro AM will be the special guest, as are Health One Professionals and Wiradjuri Elders.
People of all genders are welcome to the event that will feature a catered lunch.
Details:
- When: Kandos Memorial Hall at 11am on Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Cost: Admission $10
- Bookings (essential): 0499 164 042
Tour de OROC 2021
Tour de OROC 2021 is a biennial charity event, raising funds for the Macquarie Home Stay patient accommodation facility.
The cycling event is approximately 1,100km in length and will take place from March 21 to March 26, 2022.
For more information, visit http://tourdeoroc.bike/.
Seniors week activities
The Mudgee and Districts Seniors Week Planning Committee recently met to finalise the events for this year's Seniors Week. There will be a variety of events to suit everyone. The events taking place are:
Seniors card short story competition workshop
- Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Gulgong RSL Club
Stories created will have a chance to be published in Volume 8 of the Seniors Card Stories Anthology. Entry is free. RSVP to j.baggett@bigpond.com or Maureen Kelly on 0417 403 720 no later Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Gulgong Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Gulgong Senior Citizen of the Year award
- Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 11am to 2pm at the Gulgong RSL
Tickets are $10 per person and available from Jan Robson 6374 1944.
Rylstone Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Rylstone Senior Citizen of the Year award
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 11am to 2pm at the Rylstone Club
Tickets are $10 per person and available from Carol Hayward on 6379 1096.
Mid-Western Regional concert and morning tea with Terry Leonard
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 10am to 12.30pm at Club Mudgee
Tickets are $5 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720.
Kandos Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Kandos Senior Citizen of the Year award
- Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 11am to 2pm at the Kandos RSL
Tickets are $10 per person and available from Delma Smith on 0427 207 089.
Mudgee Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Mudgee Senior Citizen of the Year award
- Friday, April 1, 2022 from 10.30am at Club Mudgee
Tickets are $10 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720.
Nominations are now open for Senior Citizen of the Year in Mudgee, Gulgong, Kandos and Rylstone. Nomination forms can be collected from Mid-Western Regional Council, Oak Tree Retirement Village, Mudgee Library, Club Mudgee, Gulgong RSL, Kandos Library and Council Chambers at Rylstone.
Nominations must be received no later than March 18, 2022.
Mudgee Arts Precinct's latest exhibition
Mudgee Arts Precinct's latest exhibition of photographs by Linda Jackson AO is open for viewing.
Titled Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection, the exhibition documents a year of photography after the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfires that burnt through Jackson's Clandulla property.
This exhibition recounts a year that was difficult for many in our community, particularly those affected by the crippling drought, subsequent bushfires and later COVID lockdowns. During this time, Jackson was able to retreat and capture almost daily photographs to detail the landscape and its gradual and inevitable recovery in the wake of the fires.
This is the first solo exhibition by Linda Jackson of her photographs.
Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection closes 10 April.
Melinda Schneider LOVE SONGS
Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists.
Details:
- When: April 23, 2022 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm
- Where: Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong
- Cost: $60
- Tickets: 123tix.com.au
Mudgee Classic 2022
Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022.
The event will feature three courses:
- The Maxi Classic (170 kilometres)
- The Challenge Classic (120 kilometres)
- The Social Classic (35 kilometres)
Details:
- Saturday, 30 April 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Sunday, 1 May 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm
For more information, click here.
People Leadership Series
Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series.
The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics.
Details:
- Event dates: May 4, May 18 from 12pm to 2pm
- Cost: $250 each course
- Tickets: 123tix.com.au
Ongoing events
Guided kayak tours
Are you looking to get out in nature?
Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance.
With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost.
Details:
- When: Twilight Tours - Friday evenings, every weekend from 9am to 11:30am
- Where: Wollemi National Park
- Cost: $70
- Tickets: Click here
- Contact: 0439 936 480
Mudgee Anglican Church
With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church.
Wednesdays
- St John's Mudgee - 10am
Sundays
- St John's Mudgee - 9am (Note change of time)
- St Luke's Gulgong - 9am
- St Laurence's Kandos - 9am
- St James' Rylstone - 10.30am
Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm.
Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name.
A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.
