February 9
Cinema Under the Stars: [Glen Willow Mudgee from 5.30pm] Get ready for some warm summer evenings filled with all sorts of family fun. This free event kicks off with live entertainment from 5:30pm before our feature film starts at sundown. An open-air screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) (PG) at sundown. Free popcorn, live music to get you vibing, fun activities for the kids, yummy food options from local vendors.
Celebrating World Pizza Day: [Naked Lady Wines, 11am - 8pm] To celebrate World Pizza Day we will be offering two pizzas for $30 eat in or takeaway. Join us for Sundowners a glass of wine or beer and a housemade pizza.
Tom Curtain Why We Live Out Here Tour: [Gulgong Showground, 6pm start] Multiple Golden Guitar winner, Tom Curtain, has hit the road, to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us'. The Outback Show comprises an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations including hands-on fun for the kids followed by 90-minutes of live music by Tom and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank. Read more about the event.
February 10
Mudgee Memory Walk and Jog [Lawson Park] Walkers, joggers and runners are gearing up to participate in the 2024 Mudgee Memory Walk and Jog. More than 60 people have already signed-up to take part - but there's always room for more with online registrations still open, or sign-up at the event. Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it is fantastic to see Mudgee locals throwing their support behind Memory Walk and Jog. Sign-up to walk, jog or run or join in as a Volunteer at www.memorywalk.com.au
February 17
Farmers' Market: [8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park] Join the community at the popular Farmers' Market and meet the region's passionate stallholders and farmers who pick, brew, raise, smoke, grow, bake, pickle, catch or create beautiful products - then bring them directly to you.
February 23
Mudgee Dragons Late Lunch: [Club Mudgee from 2pm] Join us and the Mudgee Dragons for a Long Lunch. Hosted by Triple M's Anthony Maroon you will get the chance to hear from Balmain, State of Origin and Australia Legends - Steve Blocker Roach and Paul Sironen and other special guests. Tickets on sale now, $145 including a 3- hour food and beverage pack.
February 24
NRL Trial Match, St George Illawarra Dragons v Wests Tigers: [Glen Willow] Watch the St George Illawarra Dragons take on the Wests Tigers in a Trail Match at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee on Saturday, 24 February.
March 3
Colour Run Gulgong: Run, jump and slide through our 1.5km revolving obstacle course whilst we throw bucket loads of colour your way. Open to all ages and abilities! Challenge yourself and run as far as your colourful feet will take you or take it easy and just soak in the electric atmosphere. Tickets are on sale now. The 100th Ticket purchaser will win the cost of their tickets back. Grab yours here.
March 16
Can Cruise 2024: [Mudgee Showground from 8am] A one-day car and motor-bike rally called "Can Cruise" will commence from Mudgee Showground - breakfast ,BBQ supplied in ticket fee - and travel through Mudgee CBD around 11.30am before continuing on a road cruise through the stunning Mudgee region as we continuing on to Dunedoo bring a picnic lunch.Or a BBQ sandwich at destination. Tickets HERE.
The Annual Footcrush: [Robert Stein Winery, 10am - 12pm] The wait is finally over! You can now secure your spot for our much anticipated annual Footcrush event at Robert Stein Winery. This year, get ready for a new experience as we've shaken things up to bring you a livelier and more immersive foot stomping, tailored for the whole family. Book HERE.
March 17
Farm Walks: [Tours start at 9.00am from the Mudgee Visitor Information Centre at 84 Market Street] Hosted Farm Walks are great for the whole family. Come and discover the origins of your food. With this unique opportunity you will visit two farms, engage with the farmers and be part of the real paddock-to-plate journey. Tickets available here or at the Visitor Information Centre.
April 7
April 20
April 21
May 5
May 18
May 19
June 2
June 15
June 16
July 7
July 20
July 21
August 4
August 17
August 18
September 1
September 21
September 22
October 6
October 19
October 20
November 3
November 16
November 17
December 1
December 21
