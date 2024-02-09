Mudgee Memory Walk and Jog [Lawson Park] Walkers, joggers and runners are gearing up to participate in the 2024 Mudgee Memory Walk and Jog. More than 60 people have already signed-up to take part - but there's always room for more with online registrations still open, or sign-up at the event. Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it is fantastic to see Mudgee locals throwing their support behind Memory Walk and Jog. Sign-up to walk, jog or run or join in as a Volunteer at www.memorywalk.com.au

