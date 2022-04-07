newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to promote your event, send us an email. Two new all-local exhibitions will be unveiled at Mudgee Arts Precinct. As part of its commitment to highlighting the region's rich and unique artistic talent, the exhibitions of local artists Michael Bourke: A Brief History of Mudgee and Pamela Welsh: The Princess and the Piano will open on Friday, 8 April. Michael Bourke is a talented artist and educator whose work investigates the local landscape through the lens of a true larrikin. The painterly landscapes, which often pay homage to great Australian artists, reimagine the history of Mudgee and the Mid-Western Region, poking fun at the establishment through his playful eye and sharp wit. Landmarks such as the Regent Theatre, the Prince of Wales Opera House (Gulgong), the township formerly known as Cudgegong, and local celebrities, such as Ken Sutcliffe have all been celebrated by Michael's keen sense of the ridiculous. Mudgee artist, Pamela Welsh will present her series of beautifully detailed sculptures based around the extraordinary life of Princess Alexandra of Bavaria, who was convinced she had swallowed a glass grand piano as a child. Pamela's intricately detailed sculptures portray a series of princesses who suffer from this rare psychological condition known as 'glass delusion'. The exhibition invites viewers to explore their transcendental worlds which capture the hypnagogic state between wakefulness and sleep or the dichotomy of reality and fantasy. Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free. This biennial event that takes place in Gulgong is hosted by Mansfield Ceramics. Experience a jam-packed week-long program of events that includes something for everyone interested in ceramics. Details: The 58th National Gem and Mineral Show will be held from Friday April 15-18 at AREC. At least 30 dealers of gems and minerals will be at the event, as well as food stalls, Age of Fishes display, 100s of lapidary displays crystals, minerals, gemstones, fossils and jewellery. Free parking available, ATMs on site. On-site camping available. Cost: Adults $10, Concession/Students $5 (must provide valid ID), child under 16 free, child over 16 $10. This April, the Sydney Bach Society will launch their inaugural 'Bach in the Gardens' tour, starting at the Blue Mountains on April 8, before heading to Mudgee on April 9 to perform at Rosby Wines. The free event will take place at 1pm, finishing up at 2pm. Mudgee Markets Calendar Farmers' Market: Makers' Market: Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022. The event will feature three courses: Details: For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. The Henry Lawson Heritage Festival Markets will take place on the June long weekend. Additional details will be released closer to the event. Are you looking to get out in nature? Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance. With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost. Details: With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name. A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/baa164c7-5209-4fc0-b3a1-a55edb776da4.jpg/r15_0_4234_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg