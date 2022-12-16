The ongoing list of events on in the Mid-Western Region

The last markets of the year are on this weekend. The Farmers' Markets are on Saturday 17th December at Robertson Park. Grab a bargain before Christmas.
Mudgee: Saturday, 17 December from 4pm - 9.15pm. Community event hosted by Mudgee's two Rotary clubs.
The main show will commence at 7pm. Prior to this at 5:15 (after Santa's arrival) there will also be pre-show entertainment. And don't forget the fireworks at 9pm.
Entry from 4pm from either Douro Street or Nicholson Street or for people with limited mobility, vehicle entry from Douro Street. Gold coin donation or EFTPOS donation can be made at either gate with all proceeds going to local organisations including Mudgee Scouts and Mudgee VRA.
Gulgong: Sunday, 18 December from 6pm, carols at 7pm at Anzac Park, if raining at the Presbyterian Church Hall.
Offering a diverse wine list with an accompanying set menu of small plates. Expect an easy going evening with a fun feel.
Set Menu - $80 per person, excludes Drinks and includes 6 small plates including something substantial and dessert.
Drinks - Diverse wine list, beer and soda available too.
Over the next two weeks, Club Mudgee has your entertainment sorted Friday 16th December - Patrick Butterworth - 5-9pm. Saturday 17th December - Jo Hyndes - 5 - 9pm. Friday 23rd December - Tenielle Jane Music - 5-9pm. New Years Eve b- Brad Myers Music - 8.30-12.30pm.
There is also live music this Saturday from 7.30pm. Live music for the rest of the month: 10th December - Manning Patston, 17th December - Seb Jones, 26th December- Chloe Swannell - all from 7.30pm - 10.30pm. Not to be missed, The Paragon Hotel on Perry Street is having a Christmas cash giveaway with one $250 cash envelope and two $50 Paragon vouches to be won as well as meat raffles. Next giveaway nights are the 15th and 22nd of December.
The Woolpack Hotel has live music this Friday and Saturday with a Dj playing until late both nights.
The Woolpack Hotel Giant ham raffle starts with tickets being able to be purchased by Friday for next week's draw on 16 December from 4pm, there will be live music and up for grabs will be $1000 cash and 20 hams. Hams are to be raffled off- proceeds will be going to RUN DIPG. For every drink bought a ticket is given to the customer to go into the draw for the $1000 cash.
Tickets start selling at 4pm and drawn at 6.30pm.
