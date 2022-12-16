The ongoing list of events on in the Mid-Western Region

The Woolpack Hotel Giant ham raffle starts with tickets being able to be purchased by Friday for next week's draw on 16 December from 4pm, there will be live music and up for grabs will be $1000 cash and 20 hams. Hams are to be raffled off- proceeds will be going to RUN DIPG. For every drink bought a ticket is given to the customer to go into the draw for the $1000 cash.

