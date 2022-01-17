newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to promote your event, send us an email. The Mid-Western Regional Council, in conjunction with Real FM, will be hosting Summer pool parties in Gulgong and Mudgee this week where games, music, prizes and much more are on offer. Mudgee's pool party will be held on January 18 at Mudgee Olympic Pool from 2pm to 6pm, while Gulgong's inflatable pool party will be on January 23 from 1pm to 5pm. An Australia Day inflatable pool party will be held on January 26 at Mudgee Olympic Pool from 1pm to 5pm. Regular entry fees apply. The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood van will be at 86 Market Street, Mudgee from January 17 to January 25 for those interested in donating blood or plasma. To make an appointment, visit www.lifeblood.com.au/blood or call 13 14 95. To start the year off on the right note, The Little Cooking School will be hosting three deliciously-intriguing classes - Italian Feast, Greek Feast and Summer Pasta Nights. First up on the schedule is the Evening Italian Feast session on January 21 that will offer participants the chance to make their own focaccia, pappardelle of braised beef short rib ragu, prawn and fig salad with salsa delicata, and tiramisu. Details: (BOOKED OUT) Feeling like something different? The Little Cooking School will host an Evening Greek Feast on January 28 and February 19 that will feature prawn and zuchinni fritters with yoghurt, stuffed baked tomatoes, handmade flat bread, butterflied lamb leg with patzaria salata and baklava cigars. Details: The last class for January is a Summer Nights Pasta session where participants will make their own pasta to accompany a pork and fennel ragout, local pumpkin and fetta ravioli with burnt butter sage and prawn, lemon and pea spaghetti accompanied with local Italian style wines. Details: The Mid-Western Region' Australia Day ceremony will be held at Anzac Park, Gulgong on January 26 from 8am. Presentation of Australia Day Awards will take place for the following categories: A BBQ breakfast will be held from 8am before the official ceremony commences at 9am. Entry to the event is free. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: Tour de OROC 2021 is a biennial charity event, raising funds for the Macquarie Home Stay patient accommodation facility. The cycling event is approximately 1,100km in length and will take place from March 21 to March 26, 2022. For more information, visit http://tourdeoroc.bike/. Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022. The event will feature three courses: Details: For more information, click here. Are you looking to get out in nature? Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance. With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost. Details: With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name. A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.

