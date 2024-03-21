April 5
Live Music Friday with Chloe Swannell: [Woolpack Hotel, from 8pm] This Friday, immerse yourself in the soulful tunes from 8pm - late and let the music set the perfect vibe for your weekend. Indulge in our exquisite $12 cocktail specials 4pm - 7pm specially crafted to complement the musical ambiance. Sip, sway, and savour the flavours that elevate your Friday evening. Test your luck with our Joker Draw! Grab your tickets starting from 4 pm, and stand a chance to win big. We have not one, but two draws lined up at 6 pm and 6:30 pm. Could you be the lucky winner? Our Spin The Wheel of CASH is officially back with over $1000 worth of prizes on the wheel.
The Balcony Bar presents: DJ Misred: [Kelly's Irish Pub, from 9pm] Balcony Beats ft. DJ Misred from 9pm till late. $10 classic cocktails from 6-9pm. Need a lift? Book your ride in the Paddy Wagon courtesy bus 6372 1842. Good times guaranteed.
April 6
Hill End Ghost Tour: [Hill End Royal Hotel, 8.15pm] Calling all Paranormal Lovers. We will be running another Historical/Ghost Tour and Investigation - all you need to do is book. We heard someone cough. One guest heard a raspy cough up near the Hospital. We all heard someone clear their throat in an empty paddock. Another guest heard noises coming from the Doctors house. Convinced yet?? Hill End is one very Haunted location and We are Inviting you to come and experience it yourself. $55 per Adult, $ 30 per Child - ages 10 and up.
Kelly's Irish Pub presents: Glam Jam: [Kelly's Irish Pub, from 9pm] Get ready to rock with Glam Jam from 9pm. $10 classic cocktails from 6-9pm. Need a lift? Book your ride in the Paddy Wagon courtesy bus 6372 1842.
Kildallon Expo: [70 Court Street, from 10am] Mudgee Arts Council (Kildallon Education Centre) and Country Universities Centre Mudgee invites you to the Kildallon Expo on Saturday, April 6. We're so lucky in Mudgee to have a thriving arts sector - please consider supporting the expo and our wonderful Mid-Western artists.
OPENING WEEKEND: Fluid pour workshops: [3/77 Market Street, 2pm and 5.30pm] Get creative with us this weekend, and join one of our general admission drip sessions. Bring a friend, enjoy a family day out, or indulge in a fun date activity. Admission is available for people age 6 - 106. Children aged 6-10 must be accompanied by an adult. No experience necessary - just select your paint and pour. Each session can accommodate up to 12 people. Sessions are mixed - if you have a group, we'll do our best to keep you together. Sessions start from $65, including booking fees. Prices increase based on type of drip statue selected.
The not-so-show-ready-show and Cirque M farewell: [3/14 Industrial Avenue, from 3pm] The final curtain call is this Saturday. Bring yourselves, bring a plate, BYO and join in the farewell bon voyage celebrations. Cirque M Family and friends can arrive from 3pm onwards and we will fire up the BBQ, you are welcome to bring a plate and or BYO. The Showing and Cirque M Games will be from 5pm. (all performers to meet on the mat at 4:30pm please) This is a time to share memories, regale in your triumphs and bloopers and say bon voyage to your beloved coaching crew and the team at Cirque M. Let the John Farnham farewell tour begin
April 7
Makers' Market: [8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park] Immerse yourself in everything that is creative and delicious. The Makers' Market where food, wine and art from the Central West art and food community come together.
April 13
Mak and Shar - Leap of Faith Tour: [$20 - Club Mudgee, from 7pm] Throughout the course of their exciting journey as a group, the members of Brothers 3's Mak and Shar have won over the hearts of music lovers across the globe. Performing at a variety of venues and making countless public appearances, this talented Boy Band has earned the admiration and affection of critics and fans alike. Freshly back from the Tamworth Music Festival, the Mudgee Region Locals are touring the state on their 'Leap of Faith' Tour and including their hometown of Mudgee at Club Mudgee.
Rylstone Bull-A-Rama: [Gates open at 1pm, bull ride 3pm start, entertainment from 6.30pm] Bull riding and live music. Performance by Denvah - top 12 Australian Idol - Brock Rodziewicz and Jack Garland. Early bird tickets.
April 20
Farmers' Market: [8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park] Join the community at the popular Farmers' Market and meet the region's passionate stallholders and farmers who pick, brew, raise, smoke, grow, bake, pickle, catch or create beautiful products - then bring them directly to you.
Lowe Wines 2024 Harvest: [327 Tinja Lane Mudgee, from 5pm] Local favourite Lowe Wines will welcome their friends and neighbours to Harvest Bar to join in celebrating the end of a fruitful 2024 vintage. Saturday, April 20th, from 5 pm, ticket holders will be treated to a behind-the-scenes winery tour, yet-to-be-release wines straight from the barrel, and roving platters, all while exploring the winery. Tickets for consumers are available for RRP $75.
April 21
Farm Walks: [Tours start at 9.00am from the Mudgee Visitor Information Centre at 84 Market Street] Hosted Farm Walks are great for the whole family. Come and discover the origins of your food. With this unique opportunity you will visit two farms, engage with the farmers and be part of the real paddock-to-plate journey. Tickets available here or at the Visitor Information Centre.
April 27
Movie Night at Rylstone Public School: [Gates open at 4pm, movie starts at 5.45pm] Rylstone Public School P&C invites the whole community to our first movie night. Kids disco zone, dress-up comes, delicious bbq food, popcorn, hot chocolate bar and much more. Watch WONKA on the big screen! Buy tickets.
May 5
May 18
May 19
May 25
The Ultimate Luke Combs Tribute Show: [345 Bylong Valley Way, Ilford] Buy Tickets. The idea for the show all stemmed from Ross's garage, whilst rehearsing with the boys, and we were all complaining about not being able to get tickets to any concert on Luke Combs 2023 Australian Tour. Off the cuff Ross said let's put our own show together and see what happens. Ross Webb and his band The Rusted Track are all massive fans of Luke Combs's music and were already covering some of his classic tunes in their show well before Ross came up with the idea of a tribute show. The show covers the hits from Luke's first hit Hurricane, through to Kinda Love We Make and others off his latest album which will have the crowd singing along from the first song to the last.
June 2
June 13
Troy Cassar-Daly at Gulgong: May 10 marks an exciting day for country music legend Troy Cassar-Daly with the release of his eagerly anticipated new studio album, Between the Fires. Embarking on his tour throughout Australia, this marks a significant return to the stage for Troy, his first tour since 2019. Get tickets.
June 15
June 16
July 7
July 20
July 21
August 4
August 17
August 18
September 1
September 21
September 22
October 6
October 19
October 20
November 3
November 16
November 17
December 1
December 21
