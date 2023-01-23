Rylstone Showground
Council's 2023 Australia Day ceremony will be held at Rylstone Showground on Australia Day - Thursday, 26 January 2023.
Enjoy a free barbecue breakfast from 8am followed by the official ceremony. Presentation of awards in six categories, including Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year will begin at 9am.
More details: www.midwestern.nsw.gov.au/Australia-Day
Kelly's Annual Hot Wing Competition
Thursday 26th | Kelly's Irish Pub
Think you've got what it takes? Simply eat three of Damo's Hot Wings in ten minutes + sit at the table for another ten.
Live Music
Friday 27th | Kelly's Irish Pub
Live music with Jason Hill from 9pm till late. DJ Teza at the Balcony Bar from 9pm till late.
Sundowners at Yeates wines
Friday 27th | Yeates wines
"Settle in for a sundowner on Friday 27th January from 4pm to 8pm. The wine and cocktails will be flowing while you soak up some vineyard views, summer tunes and sunset vibes. Bookings highly recommended".
Huge day at Club Mudgee
Local Live Music - Darsharni - 1pm-3pm - Tamworth Country Music Festival Performer.
Klancie - 3.30pm-6.30pm - Winner of the Midwest Music Quest.
Lawn Bowls Social Competition - Register before 1.30pm for 2.00pm start. $10 pp - Teams Event - Prize Money for 1st -3rd place.
Thong Throwing Competition - Open to play all day- Competition at 3.00pm - Big Prizes - Free Entry.
Chef's Specials - Aussie favourite's from the 99 on Mortimer bistro. Aussie themed cocktails
Best Dressed Competition - Australia Day Theme - Men's, Women's and Kids prizes.
Face painting - Gold coin donation.
Lawn Games - Fun for the whole family.
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Gulgong Bowling Club Markets
Hottest 100 party
Saturday 28th | Kelly's Irish Pub
Hottest 100 party at the Balcony Bar from 12pm. Gather the gang + head to Balcony Bar as we celebrate the Hottest 100.
Tom Curtin's 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us' tour
Saturday 28th | Australian Rural Education Centre (AREC)
Tom Curtin is bringing the tunes and the entertainment to Club Mudgee on Saturday, 28 January as part of his national tour. He won't be coming alone, the Katherine Outback Experience, Chris Matthews and Melissa Fraser also feature.
Sunday Family Fun Day
Sunday 29th | Kelly's Irish Pub
From 1-5pm. Gather the family + head to Kelly's for a Sunday family fun day jam packed with fun activities and good times!
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Gulgong Bowling Club Markets
Cinema Under the Stars
Glen Willow - at 5:30pm on Friday 10 February.
The event is totally free and includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film - Sing 2 - to begin at sundown. "Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
Charity Shield
Saturday February 18 | Glen Willow
The sixth annual Charity Shield will kick-off at Glen Willow at 3.30pm on Saturday, 18 February. Gates open at 1pm followed by the Curtain Raiser Knock-On Effect NSW Cup (St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs) at 1.15pm and the main event at 3.30pm.
General admission tickets start at $28 for adults, $18 for concession card holders, $18 for juniors (5 - 15 years old) and $80 for a family of four. Get yours today via 123Tix. Tickets will be available at the gate for an additional charge, if not sold out prior.
Working Bee at Gulgong Showground
Saturday February 4 | In preparation for the Gulgong Show, need lots of helpers. 8 am.
Seniors Month Dinner
Sunday February 12 | Gulgong Bowling Club. $20 per head commencing at 11.30 am.
CPSA bus trip to RFDS Dubbo.
Sunday February 12 | $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Leaves from the Bowling Club 8.30 am.
Gulgong Show
Saturday February 18 | Gulgong Show gets underway.
CPSA meeting
Monday February 20 | Gulgong Bowling Club 2.00 pm, please bring a plate for afternoon tea.
Heart of Gulgong Trivia Night
Saturday February 25 | Gulgong Bowling Club commencing at 6-30pm
Book Launch
Saturday February 25 | Club Mudgee
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Gulgong Bowling Club Markets
15th Annual Can Cruise
Let's support the people in need. Can Cruise 2023 is scheduled for 18th March 2023.
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Manly Sea Eagles v Newcastle Knights
The NRL will return on Saturday, 1 April when the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles take on the Newcastle Knights for Round 5 of the NRL Telstra Premiership. Gates open at 12 noon, followed by the curtain raiser at 12.30pm and kick-off of the main game at 3pm.
General admission tickets start at $28 for adults, $18 for concession card holders, $18 for juniors (5 - 15 years old) and $80 for a family of four. Get yours today via 123Tix. Tickets will be available at the gate for an additional charge, if not sold out prior.
April 29-30: Mudgee Classic and 'Dirty Mudgee' gravel event
Mudgee will morph into road and gravel cycling central for the 2023 Mudgee Classic Gran Fondo and debut 'Dirty Mudgee' gravel cycling event.
Bicycling Australia's 16th major Gran Fondo cycling event and the third for Mudgee, riders from Sydney, greater New South Wales, and around Australia will be making their way to the region for the April 29-30 event.
With gravel cycling booming in popularity, and the Mudgee region offering endless kilometres of sensational mixed-surface cycling, the 2023 Mudgee Classic becomes a weekend-long event with the Dirty Mudgee being held on Saturday, April 29.
For further details visit www.mudgeeclassic.com.au
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.