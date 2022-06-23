If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
The Mid-West Music Quest finalists will be out to impress judges and the audience on Friday, June 24 as they try their luck at winning.
The community are encouraged to go along and support the artists who will perform from 4.30pm-8pm at the Mudgee Town Hall Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/32695/mid-west-music-quest-final. All proceeds from ticket sales (excl booking fee and credit card charge only) will go towards purchasing equipment for Mid-Western Regional Youth Council to use for local youth activities.
Go Pink Bowls Day will be held at the Gulgong Bowling Club on Saturday, June 25 with a 1pm start.
Raffles and prizes will be on offer as well as karaoke. Tickets are $10 per person.
The event will be held to raise money for reaserch into prevention, detection, and new and improved treatments for breast cancer.
The Mudgee Wombats' clubhouse launch will take place on June 25 at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex.
All teams junior and senior teams will be at home with games starting at 9:30am on the day, which will double as Sponsors and Women in Rugby Day.
There will be a celebration of the new facility at conclusion of grade games.
A bar will be available and a grazing table will be there for all to enjoy. A courtesy bus will be available.
Parlour Noir with Jude Bowler and Christa Hughes will take centre state at Gulgong's Prince of Wales Opera House.
The performance will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 4pm.
To purchase tickets, head to trybooking.com.
Award winning local artists, Debra Balloch and Vivienne McDonald return to Gallery 47, Rylstone with an exhibition 'In Here and Out There' of Australian landscapes and stills.
The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 27.
Two new all-local exhibitions are up for viewing at the Mudgee Arts Precinct.
Michael Bourke: A Brief History of Mudgee and Pamela Welsh: The Princess and the Piano will be on display until June 26.
Michael Bourke is a talented artist and educator whose work investigates the local landscape through the lens of a true larrikin. The painterly landscapes, which often pay homage to great Australian artists, reimagine the history of Mudgee and the Mid-Western Region, poking fun at the establishment through his playful eye and sharp wit.
Landmarks such as the Regent Theatre, the Prince of Wales Opera House (Gulgong), the township formerly known as Cudgegong, and local celebrities, such as Ken Sutcliffe have all been celebrated by Michael's keen sense of the ridiculous.
Mudgee artist, Pamela Welsh will present her series of beautifully detailed sculptures based around the extraordinary life of Princess Alexandra of Bavaria, who was convinced she had swallowed a glass grand piano as a child.
Pamela's intricately detailed sculptures portray a series of princesses who suffer from this rare psychological condition known as 'glass delusion'. The exhibition invites viewers to explore their transcendental worlds which capture the hypnagogic state between wakefulness and sleep or the dichotomy of reality and fantasy.
Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings.
Upcoming dates:
Visitors and new members are always welcome.
For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Are you looking to get out in nature?
Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance.
With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost.
Details:
With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church.
Wednesdays
Sundays
Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm.
Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name.
A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.
