MudgeeQue is back. The one-day winter low 'n' slow BBQ festival is set to excite.
Local produce, musicians, craft brewers, distillers and winemakers will be on display at the event held on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm to 8pm at AREC.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.mudgeeque.com.au.
The Property Shop will be hosting a clearing sale on Saturday, June 4 from 10am at 100 Belmore Street, Gulgong. Viewing will being at 9am.
To view the inventory, visit https://www.thepropertyshop.com.au/buying/clearing-sales/.
The St Johns Church Markets will be on this Saturday (June 4) from 9am to 1pm. Meanwhile, the Mudgee Makers' Markets will be on Sunday, June 5 from 8.30am and 12.30pm at Robertson Park.
The Gulgong Terriers will host their major fundraiser on Saturday, June 18.
People attending are required to wear formal attire. There will be six races, fashions on the field, and raffles with lots of prizes to be won. Tickets are $40 per person and be purchased at 123tix.com.au.
The event will start at 6pm at the Gulgong RSL.
The Mudgee Cars and Coffee event run by the Cudgegong Valley Pioneer Vehicle Club will return on Saturday, June 19.
At the Mudgee Railway Station, the event will commence at 8.30am and have an array of various modern, classic, vintage and veteran vehicles on display.
There will be VRA and SES teams putting on a display of their vehicles and equipment unlisted during recoveries of people, vehicles and animals.
There will be a coffee van as well as a Vietnam Veterans barbeque.
NOTE: The Mudgee Arts Precinct is closed this Sunday (5 June) due to Essential Energy doing power upgrades in town.
It should be again on Monday. Two new all-local exhibitions are up for viewing at the Mudgee Arts Precinct.
Michael Bourke: A Brief History of Mudgee and Pamela Welsh: The Princess and the Piano will be on display until June 26.
Michael Bourke is a talented artist and educator whose work investigates the local landscape through the lens of a true larrikin. The painterly landscapes, which often pay homage to great Australian artists, reimagine the history of Mudgee and the Mid-Western Region, poking fun at the establishment through his playful eye and sharp wit.
Landmarks such as the Regent Theatre, the Prince of Wales Opera House (Gulgong), the township formerly known as Cudgegong, and local celebrities, such as Ken Sutcliffe have all been celebrated by Michael's keen sense of the ridiculous.
Mudgee artist, Pamela Welsh will present her series of beautifully detailed sculptures based around the extraordinary life of Princess Alexandra of Bavaria, who was convinced she had swallowed a glass grand piano as a child.
Pamela's intricately detailed sculptures portray a series of princesses who suffer from this rare psychological condition known as 'glass delusion'. The exhibition invites viewers to explore their transcendental worlds which capture the hypnagogic state between wakefulness and sleep or the dichotomy of reality and fantasy.
Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Mudgee Markets Calendar
Makers' Market:
Farmers' Market:
Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series.
The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics.
Details:
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings.
Upcoming dates:
Visitors and new members are always welcome.
For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Henry Lawson Heritage Festival Markets will take place on the June long weekend.
Additional details will be released closer to the event.
Are you looking to get out in nature?
Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance.
With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost.
Details:
With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church.
Wednesdays
Sundays
Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm.
Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name.
A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.
