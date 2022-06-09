If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
The Henry Lawson Festival will have a combined return with Gulgong's 150th celebrations from June 10-13.
There will be array of things to do, see and buy at the community event.
To see the program for celebrations, head to https://www.facebook.com/gulgonghenrylawsonheritagefestival.
Hop aboard the ill-fated Titanic and solve an exciting Murder Mystery as part of the Library's Winter Reading Program.
The Murder on the Titanic: Murder Mystery Night will be a fun filled evening delivered by the Library at Mudgee Golf Club on Saturday, June 11.
Librarian, Rachel Gill said the special event is part of the Library's Winter Reading Program, themed Season of Mystery.
"Bring along seven friends, and select a character as you become one of eight suspects in the brutal murder of Captain Smith's First Officer," Ms Gill said.
"Can you solve the crime before the ship meets its inevitable end...and possibly change the course of history?"
The evening will begin at 5.45pm and a Chinese banquet served at 6.30pm, followed by tea and coffee with the Murder Mystery beginning after dinner, hosted by Murder Master events.
Tickets for the Murder on the Titanic: Murder Mystery Night are $45 and available via the Library's Facebook and Eventbrite pages.
This weekend's markets include:
Picture yourself in front of a warm fire with an icy cold wind blowing from the south and now all your need is a good book to set the perfect cosy scene. Well, the Rotary Club of Mudgee is here to help.
The Club has collected over 4,000 books to be sold. The sale will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 8:30am to 2:30pm at 19 Lovejoy Street, Mudgee.
All books will be just $2.00 each. Serious book worms are encouraged to bring a bag and take advantage of the huge bulk buying discounts. Fit what you can in a small bag for $10.00 and a big bag just $15.00.
"There is literally a truck load of books for sale...and we even have a good selection of DVD's. Everything must go on Saturday," Rotarian Elly Rands said.
Proceeds will be directed to the Lismore Library who lost their entire book collection and Library in the recent floods.
The Amnesty Mudgee-based group is offering a free film night on Saturday, June 18 from 6.00pm at Mudgee Town Hall Cinema for those interested in becoming more informed about climate change and taking local action to slow that change.
Mudgee Amnesty International has teamed up with the Mudgee District Environment Group to present Breaking Boundaries - the Science of our Planet.
This outstanding David Attenborough-narrated film tells the story of how humans are pushing Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept the planet stable for 10,000 years.
The film is just over an hour long and is suitable for children aged 8 and over (PG).
Tickets are free, however a gold coin donation at the door would be appreciated. Bookings are essential due to COVID limits.
For further information: amnesty.mudgee@gmail.com or Convenor Heather Drew on 0432 081 742; Mudgee District Environment Group Chair; Rosemary Hadaway on 0411 755 682 or rosemary.hadaway@gmail.com.
The Gulgong Terriers will host their major fundraiser on Saturday, June 18.
People attending are required to wear formal attire. There will be six races, fashions on the field, and raffles with lots of prizes to be won. Tickets are $40 per person and be purchased at 123tix.com.au.
The event will start at 6pm at the Gulgong RSL.
The Mudgee Cars and Coffee event run by the Cudgegong Valley Pioneer Vehicle Club will return on Saturday, June 19.
At the Mudgee Railway Station, the event will commence at 8.30am and have an array of various modern, classic, vintage and veteran vehicles on display.
There will be VRA and SES teams putting on a display of their vehicles and equipment unlisted during recoveries of people, vehicles and animals.
There will be a coffee van as well as a Vietnam Veterans barbeque.
An exhibition 'In Here and Out There' - Australian landscapes and still lifes for sale.
Award winning local artists, Debra Balloch and Vivienne McDonald return to Gallery 47, Rylstone with an exhibition 'In Here and Out There' of Australian landscapes and stills.
The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 27.
It should be again on Monday. Two new all-local exhibitions are up for viewing at the Mudgee Arts Precinct.
Michael Bourke: A Brief History of Mudgee and Pamela Welsh: The Princess and the Piano will be on display until June 26.
Michael Bourke is a talented artist and educator whose work investigates the local landscape through the lens of a true larrikin. The painterly landscapes, which often pay homage to great Australian artists, reimagine the history of Mudgee and the Mid-Western Region, poking fun at the establishment through his playful eye and sharp wit.
Landmarks such as the Regent Theatre, the Prince of Wales Opera House (Gulgong), the township formerly known as Cudgegong, and local celebrities, such as Ken Sutcliffe have all been celebrated by Michael's keen sense of the ridiculous.
Mudgee artist, Pamela Welsh will present her series of beautifully detailed sculptures based around the extraordinary life of Princess Alexandra of Bavaria, who was convinced she had swallowed a glass grand piano as a child.
Pamela's intricately detailed sculptures portray a series of princesses who suffer from this rare psychological condition known as 'glass delusion'. The exhibition invites viewers to explore their transcendental worlds which capture the hypnagogic state between wakefulness and sleep or the dichotomy of reality and fantasy.
Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings.
Upcoming dates:
Visitors and new members are always welcome.
For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Are you looking to get out in nature?
Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance.
With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost.
Details:
With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church.
Wednesdays
Sundays
Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm.
Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name.
A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.
