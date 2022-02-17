coronavirus,

Western NSW Local Health (WNSWLHD) has announced that a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic soon arrive in Gulgong, offering both regular and kids Pfizer vaccines for people seeking a first, second, booster or kids dose. Both booked appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form. When and where: Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 years and over. Kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5-11 years. Anyone aged 5-15yrs - must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer. If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16 years and over are eligible for booster doses. Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card. Western NSW Health reminds people that you must not attend the clinic if you are:

