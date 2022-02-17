The latest on COVID in the Mudgee region
Western NSW Local Health (WNSWLHD) has announced that a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic soon arrive in Gulgong, offering both regular and kids Pfizer vaccines for people seeking a first, second, booster or kids dose. Both booked appointments and walk-ins are welcome.
Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form.
When and where:
- Gulgong Memorial Hall, 112 Herbert Street.
- Friday 25th February, 11am - 6pm
- Saturday 26th February, 10am - 2pm
- For bookings: click bit.ly/C19vaxbookingsGulgong or phone 1800 684 423
Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 years and over. Kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5-11 years. Anyone aged 5-15yrs - must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer.
If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16 years and over are eligible for booster doses.
Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card.
Western NSW Health reminds people that you must not attend the clinic if you are:
- Waiting on a COVID-19 test result.
- Are a close contact of a CONFIRMED positive COVID-19 case.
- Are unwell. Anyone with COVID symptoms should get tested & isolate until they receive a negative test result.
- You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (you can get your vaccine as soon as you have recovered, for most people this is around 4-6 weeks after infection).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: