Western NSW Local Health (WNSWLHD) has announced that a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic soon arrive in Kandos, offering both regular and kids Pfizer vaccines for people seeking a first, second, booster or kids dose. Both booked appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form. When and where: Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 years and over. Kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5-11 years. Anyone aged 5-15yrs - must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer. If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16 years and over are eligible for booster doses. Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card. Western NSW Health reminds people that you must not attend the clinic if you are: With increasing transmission rates across NSW and the impact of the Omicron variant, NSW Health has determined that visits to healthcare facilities should be restricted. Visits will be considered based on a risk assessment and in response to individual patient needs and circumstances. This applies to hospitals and MPSs locally and across the local health district.

