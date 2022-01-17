coronavirus,

"We'll all get COVID eventually." As COVID case numbers reach new heights, patrons across the Mid-Western area are faced with the reality that catching the disease is "inevitable". While avoiding a coronavirus diagnosis is next to impossible, it is now the hope that cases will be spread out so the health system and society as a whole can continue to function. "It's unavoidable," Mudgee GP, Dr Alex Ghanem said. "We just don't want to get it all at once, we don't want to overwhelm the health system. We need to slow this down. "We have vital services in the Mid-Western community such as food and health providers, and we don't want people in these industries to all of a sudden become sick. We can't have all of our teachers sick. "Although it is inevitable that we will get it, it's better that we all don't get it at the same time." As a result of the increase in cases, chief executive of the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), Mark Spittal said healthcare workers, who are already 'exhausted', remain focused on assisting those most in need. "It's been an exhausting couple of years for healthcare teams and we want as many as possible to have a break," Mr Spittal said. "Our healthcare teams will assist those in most need, either in our hospitals or in their own homes. But the volume of cases, and the relatively mild symptoms experienced by many people, means that we cannot possibly assist everyone. "The best thing that everyone can do to help us reduce the impact on those who need healthcare services for any reason is to follow sensible hygiene practices such as wearing a mask when indoors and around others, keeping a sensible physical distance, and regular handwashing. "None of that is too much to ask or expect of each other." Dr Ghanem echoed Mr Spittal's sentiments, and encouraged locals to enact the measures that were once second-nature when COVID first prevailed. "We've done it before. It may be simpler things such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks, or getting our vaccinations done," Dr Ghanem said. "Although these simple measures make a huge difference, they won't be immediate, it takes time. It may take two or three weeks before we see the results." Given the Omicron variant "moves quickly", patrons are implored to get their booster shot but are reminded, since there will not be another vaccination clinic established at the Mudgee Showground, to exercise patience. "The booster does significantly reduce your risk of getting the Omicron variant," Dr Ghanem said. "There are no plans to set up another vaccination clinic at the showground, we're just providing as many vaccines through our individual practices as we can. "We will eventually get everyone done but in the meantime, people are reminded to practice social distancing, wear masks, try and be seated outside to reduce risk of contracting it, and get tested if they have symptoms." Booster shots can be received four months after an individual's last dose up until the end of January when the wait time will be dropped to three months from the last dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/3d33d568-87cd-4660-bc18-28269d7dbd48.JPG/r1408_1196_3948_2631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg