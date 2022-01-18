Q and A: Violet Smith well on her way to achieving her dream job

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There's not much, if anything, eight-year-old lyrical dancer, Violet Smith doesn't love about dance. With a handful of years in the studio, Miss Smith has shown tremendous talent at something she hopes to continue doing for many years to come. Here's what she said about her time as a Dream Dance Academy student. MG: When did you first start dancing and why? I started dancing in 2015 when I was three-years-old. MG: What are two of your favourite moments with dancing? Being awarded two adjudicator awards and dancing with my little sister on stage. MG: What is it you love the most about dance? I love dance because I have made so many new friends from travelling. It keeps me fit and Miss Katie is so supportive of me which makes it so enjoyable. MG: What is your favourite dancing/sports movie? Ballerina. MG: Who is your dance idol? Miss Katie, Abbey and Lily. MG: Where do you see yourself with dance in the future? I want to perform and become a dance teacher. This is the fourth of multiple Q and A pieces to come featuring Dream Dance Academy students.

