On Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a severe weather warning for large parts of the state, including Mudgee. According to the BoM, a high pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight will strengthen and move eastward over Tasmania on Wednesday. The high will combine with a slow-moving inland trough to produce a tight pressure gradient across eastern New South Wales. Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over elevated terrain across the Central Tablelands, South West Slopes and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, and Central West Slopes and Plains districts during Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Other locations which may be affected include Scone, Orange, Bathurst, Katoomba, Yass, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Young, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Tumut.

