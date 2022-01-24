newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"No matter where you come from, you can make it." Proving that anything is possible with a bit of hard work, dedication and drive, eight Mudgee District Junior Cricket Association (MDJCA) players recently earned representative honours. In a boon for the club, Cooper Martin (U16s Central West, U16s Western Zone), Arnab Ghosh (U16s Central West), Hamish Lynn (U15s Central West), Baden Lewis (U14s Central West, U14s Western Zone, U14s NSW Country Lions), George Honeysett (U14s Central West), Henry Walker (U14s Central West), Angus Guilfoyle (U13s Central West) and Bill McCarney (U13s Central West) represented the area across various competitions. MDJCA president, Nick Cavanagh said given the committee have always placed emphasis on "not letting your ability go to waste", to see the listed players go on to higher duties is "a real achievement". "Mudgee Junior Cricket is always extremely thrilled when our players are chosen for higher honours, and we'll support them in any way possible," he said. "The players have excelled during the representative games and have been noticed by the selectors for not only their outstanding play, but for their demeanour, attitude, fair play and being role models. "Our association is always emphasising to the players that nothing is achieved without hard work. No matter where you come from, you can make it if you put the practice hours in and dream big." Baden Lewis represented the NSW Country Lions at the Under 14s Cricket State Challenge last week - the highest level of cricket for that age group - and finished the competition as the team's second leading wicket taker and NSW Country's second best fast bowler. Over the five matches, he averaged 10 runs per wicket and less than two runs per over, taking four wickets. Lewis now looks to participate in the Cricket NSW pathways system. "Playing against the best cricketers in the state and understanding what level I need to compete at consistently was a valuable learning experience," Lewis said. "All of the above players have seen what it takes to succeed at a higher level, and now they've had a taste of it, we're confident all of them could have a future in cricket when they are older. This could include playing, coaching teams or managing teams," Cavanagh added. To have eight players stepping into higher duties is setting the pace for the association's aspiring cricketers, but Cavanagh assured for the club, it's more about providing a "rewarding experience regardless of skill level". "It's a real achievement for our small association to have this many players recognised and confirms to our volunteer organisers that we are on the right path and providing the kids with a happy and rewarding experience," he said. "We hope we've created a pathway that current and future junior players can use to further their cricket aspirations, whether that's just playing on a Saturday morning or at the highest level for Australia. "The junior cricket community is proud of all our players, and we hope they all find cricket a rewarding experience no matter their skill level. Everyone is always welcome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

