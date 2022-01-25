coronavirus,

While the location may have changed, the efforts of the Mudgee Respiratory Clinic remains the same. Mudgee's coronavirus testing clinic relocated to Jubilee Oval on January 24 in what has been described as a return to normality for showground operations. "Council is hoping to use the showground for more normal activities so we moved to another site," Mudgee GP, Dr Alex Ghanem said. "We're very happy that we're at Jubilee because it means we're not in a tent anymore and the nursing staff are delighted that if we do have those very wet days, we don't have to walk around in gumboots anymore. "The clinic is funded for another six months, and we will be guided by what the Federal Government would like us to do beyond that. It's not entirely clear how they see this unfolding." According to Dr Ghanem, the clinic has recorded "more people with COVID who tested positive on a RAT test", and with "a lot more cases suspected" across the Mid-Western area in the coming weeks, people over 18 years are implored to book in for their booster. "We're often asked 'when should I have my booster vaccination after COVID?'. The answer at the moment is when you're well. Once you're out of isolation and you have no ongoing symptoms, there's no reason why you can't be vaccinated," he said. "At the moment, ATAGI recommends that young people under the age of 18 that are severely immunocompromised need boosters two to six months after their primary course. "If you are looking for a booster, give your doctors surgery a ring. There weren't as many around in early January but we are getting more boosters at the moment so there may be appointments available earlier than what you realise. "We are very fortunate we live in this country and that all of this is free." Those diagnosed with the disease are reminded to determine where to present based on symptoms, the importance of isolating and informing others of a positive result. "If you do have COVID or you are concerned and need to be looked at, the clinic is the place to go. We can prescribe medications if needed," Dr Ghanem said. "If you have more serious symptoms such as severe shortness of breath, chest pain, if you've fainted or collapsed, you should present to the emergency department. It might be a good idea to call them beforehand. "If you are at home and you have tested positive on a RAT test, the simple things you can do include resting, having lots of fluid, Panadol or Nurofen, and throat lozenges might be good. "Household contacts need to isolate with you and you must notify friends, family or anyone you've been in touch with that you've developed COVID. "You've got to think of people around you, it's not just about ourselves." To book an appointment with the Mudgee Respiratory Clinic, phone 0417 072 652.

