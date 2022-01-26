newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After contributing many years combined to shape the Mid-Western area into what it is today, five individuals were recognised at the 2022 Australia Day ceremony on January 26. The ceremony, that was MC'd by Paul Griffiths, drew in dozens from the area who helped recognise the award recipients, and shine a light on a community event that raised the profile of the Mudgee area. After dedicating 30 years of his life to the Mudgee community through work with St Vincent de Paul, Lions Rotary, Mudgee Disability Support Service, Mudgee Golf Club, Small Farm Field Days, Sculptures in the Garden and St Mary's Parish Mudgee, Simon Bennett was awarded the Australia Day Citizen of the Year. Through his years of volunteering, Mr Bennett maintained his partner role at Lawrence Bennett Portelli and survived his battle with cancer. Avid filmmaker and passionate storyteller, Jessica Nipperess was awarded the Young Citizen of the Year. In 2021, Ms Nipperess was the recipient of an Orana Arts grant worth $5,000 that went towards funding her own short films, some of which have appeared on TropFest. The Community Event of the Year was awarded to Cementa: Spirit of '21, while the Glen Johnston Memorial Award - Music and Arts went to Elizabeth Halbisch. Halli O'Brien was awarded the Sports Award, while Tracy Lucas was named the Volunteer Services Award recipient. The 2022 Mid-Western Region Australia Day ceremony was held at Anzac Memorial Park, Gulgong.

