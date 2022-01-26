newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Regardless of whether it was hot, cold or overcast, Mudgee locals and visitors turned out on January 26 to observe Australia Day. Some celebrated the day with a picnic in the park, while others marked the occasion by making a splash at the Mudgee Pool. Lachlan Masling, the only person born on Australia Day in 2009 at Mudgee, celebrated his 13th birthday with family and friends, and made sure to impress with a backflip off the pool inflatable, a maneuver that was later followed by his younger brother, Clayton. READ MORE: The Mudgee Guardian's journalist, Jay-Anna Mobbs, was out and about on the day to capture the array of activities. How did you celebrate Australia Day? Send us your photos. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/7854d28c-d7aa-493b-bf13-1f4f21b20c90.JPG/r0_24_4800_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg