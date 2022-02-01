newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With a passion to help those in need, Exclusively Mudgee's Steph Ross will partner with Kind Hearts Illawarra for the second time to bring relief to those experiencing hardship. A result of the partnership between the two businesses, Mudgee Comes to Kiama, which was first held in 2020, will return on February 5, with Exclusively Mudgee to showcase some of the region's finest all in the name of fundraising at the event. Since May 2017, Kind Hearts Illawarra has been providing those experiencing hardship with an array of support, and by hosting the event, it is hoped more funds will be generated to help continue their work. "Steph MacLeod, who runs Kind Hearts Illawarra, is a good friend of mine. They do so much for the community," Ms Ross said. "Every Thursday night they have a soup kitchen, they hand out stuff that has been donated, they do hygiene packs for people, they hand out towels and blankets, and so on. "A lot of people from that Kiama, Illawarra area do visit Mudgee so there's a bit of affiliation but it's just an opportunity to do something good. "I love doing things for other people, always have." The event will be an enlarged version of Exclusively Mudgee's tasting experience that will offer approximately 65 people a catered sample of Mudgee produce. A silent auction will be held where all funds, in addition to the tickets purchased for the event, will be donated to Kind Hearts Illawarra. Ms Ross is hopeful more Mudgee businesses will jump on board to share in the good. "I've already got somebody who is giving us two nights' accommodation here in Mudgee," Ms Ross said. "This week I'll go around to a few places to see if they could give a couple of things like vouchers for cafes or restaurants. I'm going to donate a tasting experience as well for a couple. "I want to build a package together of things to do when the highest bidders come to Mudgee." Mudgee Comes to Kiama will be held on Saturday, February 5 at the Kiama Downs Surf Life Saving Club from 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/08fd18d8-e84f-4e96-ae8b-cb83802735dc.jpg/r0_767_4395_3250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg