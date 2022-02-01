newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee's Samantha Sutherland has been named as one of seven women successful in achieving an AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration grant. After pitching her idea, Ms Sutherland was granted a learning and development bursary of up to $7,000 for provisional development that will allow her idea to come to fruition. "My vision is to continue to research alternative wine storage vessels called amphora," she said. "I hope to unite other young innovators interested in these vessels and make a positive impact on the wine industry in rural and regional areas by creating jobs, meaningful collaborations and ultimately making these vessels more accessible." Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey said to offer rural women an opportunity for growth and development in emerging industries, businesses and communities is "important". "We are thrilled to be offering seven rural women the leadership and development opportunities they need to make real and tangible impacts in their industries and communities," Mr Harvey said. "The new AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant is an important program as it provides a vehicle for women across the nation to realise their potential. "It will nurture the development of new and exciting ideas, and we encourage the successful applicants to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award in the future." Other recipients of the grant include: Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration grant will open in September 2022. To find out more, visit agrifutures.com.au/acceleration-grant. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/60333bdc-f0e8-4560-98d3-a8b210b3c922_rotated_180.jpg/r0_12_3088_1757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg