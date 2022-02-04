Club Mudgee, apprencticeships, cooking, chef, Bobbie Hackney, Mason Cheesewright

The arrival of a new year brings brings with it a sense of optimism, a fresh start and for anyone who loves cooking, the perfect opportunity to begin a new career. Club Mudgee has a proud history of helping people achieve their culinary dreams, and they are on the lookout for their next apprentice. Marketing Manager, Ang Fittler, said the club was in the process of recruiting someone who was keen to step up as an apprentice chef in their 99 on Mortimer bistro. "It's great to see light at the end of the tunnel with COVID, and hospitality is starting to turn around," she said. "It will be great to have someone on board and hopefully follow in the footsteps of our senior chefs, Mason and Bobbie." Mason Cheesewright and Bobbie Hackney both began their chef careers as apprentices at Club Mudgee after finding their passion for cooking at a young age. Now senior chefs at the club, Mason said that he and Bobbie were keen to mentor the next generation. "I've always had a passion for cooking from a young age of about nine or ten years old," he said. "Working at Club Mudgee is like being part of a family, everyone is keen to help each other get the job done and if you ever need a hand there's always someone to help." Ongoing support is a big part of why both chefs have stayed on at the club. Bobbie said that it's one of the reason their team is so successful. "It was the club who got me into an apprenticeship as a mature aged student after seeing how much I loved cooking," she said. "The club is brilliant to work for and very supportive, backing us and giving us free rein to be creative and cook with a lot more imagination. "We have a couple of young apprentices here at the moment, and both Mason and I enjoy being in a mentor role, being able to help and pass our knowledge on." While an apprenticeship at Club Mudgee would be a great beginning to a career, Mason said that it takes more than just a good cook to become a chef. "Like most hospitality, first and foremost you have to be ready to stand for extended periods of time," he said. "Buy some decent boots and be ready to complete some tedious tasks time and time again as the only way you'll get good at something is doing it a thousand times over. "Listen as much as possible listen to what every chef has to say, you won't know everything and honestly no matter how great a chef your are, there is always something you can learn." Bobbie agreed saying that any hours put in in the kitchen were well worthwhile. "You have to be willing to put in the effort and willing to listen, but it is very rewarding." Anyone interested in applying for an apprentice position at Club Mudgee should contact acting CEO, Mark Willis, on 0400 870 827.

Club Mudgee on the lookout for a budding new apprentice chef

DYNAMIC DUO: Club Mudgee success stories, senior chefs Mason Cheesewright and Bobbie Hackney are ready to help new apprentices find their feet. Photos: Supplied

TOP TEAM: Mason Cheesewright, Bobbie Hackney, 1st year apprentice Jaiden Pitts, 3rd year apprentice Darcy Dean, and 2nd year apprentice Nixon Dang Ly.

While an apprenticeship at Club Mudgee would be a great beginning to a career, Mason said that it takes more than just a good cook to become a chef. "Like most hospitality, first and foremost you have to be ready to stand for extended periods of time," he said. "Buy some decent boots and be ready to complete some tedious tasks time and time again as the only way you'll get good at something is doing it a thousand times over. "Listen as much as possible listen to what every chef has to say, you won't know everything and honestly no matter how great a chef your are, there is always something you can learn." Bobbie agreed saying that any hours put in in the kitchen were well worthwhile. "You have to be willing to put in the effort and willing to listen, but it is very rewarding."

Anyone interested in applying for an apprentice position at Club Mudgee should contact acting CEO, Mark Willis, on 0400 870 827.