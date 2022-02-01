newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from the western NSW region since February 2020. James Hunter, now aged 53, lived in the Newcastle suburb of Tighes Hill and travelled to the state's west for work including at rural properties at Dubbo, Mendooran and Dunedoo. He was also known to frequent Walgett and Lightning Ridge where he would mine for opals. He maintained contact with family members, who last saw him in person in December 2019, when he was in the Newcastle area. After failing to make contact with his family for several months, Mr Hunter was reported missing to police in July 2021. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District began numerous inquiries and have conducted searches for Mr Hunter since that time, however he has not been located. As part of inquiries, police established Mr Hunter was last seen at a pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Dubbo on Friday, February 28, 2020, and he has not accessed his bank accounts since then. Police and family continue to hold concerns for Mr Hunter's welfare, and are now seeking information from the public in relation to his whereabouts. Mr Hunter is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build with brown hair and eyes. His vehicle - a blue 2005 Toyota Hilux utility with NSW registration DVR-16B - has not been located. Anyone who has information in relation to James' whereabouts or of relevance to the investigation is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station on 02 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

