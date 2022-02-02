Hill End Artist in Residence program on hold due to cottage lease renewals

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The long-running Hill End Artist in Residence program will be put on hold for 2022 to seek the renewal of leases for heritage properties that have housed artists since the program's inception. National Parks & Wildlife Service [NPWS] will soon undertake a formal expression of interest [EOI] process for the renewal of leases for historic residency cottages, Haefligers, and Murrays, which have been held by Bathurst Regional Council since 1999 and 2001 respectively. The decision to temporarily suspend residencies in 2022 will minimise disruption to artists and give NPWS staff easy access to the properties. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] director Sarah Gurich said the gallery will continue to support the cultural life of the village through activities, partnerships, and initiatives in lieu of the program. "BRAG will continue to support the artists of Hill End through exhibition and commissions in 2022, with notable projects including Genevieve Carroll [CEL commission and exhibition] and Side of the Sky, a major survey of the work of Luke Sciberras in partnership with Campbelltown Arts Centre," Ms Gurich said. "We also plan to utilise several of Hill End's accommodation and rehearsal spaces to hothouse creative projects, which we piloted last year with two projects involving twenty artists for two four-day intensives." The pilot program was funded through a $48,570 Create NSW grant delivered to Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society last year. BRAG will also focus on support for private residency programs and community-capacity building in Hill End to foster further projects involving the arts. BRAG is committed to maintaining the legacy of the Hill End Artists in Residence Program and looks forward to working with NPWS on developing a sustainable model that ensures artists continue to experience and respond to the unique landscape and history of Hill End," Ms Gurich said. The EOI is being undertaken in line with state government policy requiring an open market process for lease negotiations.

