Bells Line of Road reopened in the early hours of Thursday morning following head-on collision between a truck and school bus at Dargan, 10km east of Lithgow on Wednesday afternoon, February 2. Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4.20pm. The school bus was returning to Lithgow after dropping off all students when it and an eastbound light truck collided. The driver of the truck, a man believed to be aged in his 40s from the Hunter region, was trapped within the truck for about an hour before being released by emergency personnel. He was treated at the scene for severe head and internal injuries before being airlifted to a Sydney hospital. The driver of the bus, a 59-year-old Lithgow man, has suffered suspected leg fractures and was taken to hospital by road ambulance. The road remained closed for a number of hours with detectives from Bathurst and forensic officers examining the scene. Diversions were in place via the Darling Causeway and Great Western Highway before Bells Line of Road reopened around 2.30am on Thursday. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Lithgow Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/eff38c08-ab71-442e-a6d1-01d1f5a73110.jpg/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg