A hall of fame induction and a raft of awards for Mudgee at NSW tourism awards

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On Thursday night, February 3, at a virtual version of the NSW Tourism Awards, Mudgee again nabbed a number of awards with both Mudgee Region Tourism (MRT) and Mudgee's Sierra Escape earning gold in their categories. Mudgee's Sierra Escape earned not only a gold medal in their category, their third in a row, but a hall of fame induction to boot. Bandalong Cottages in Mudgee won bronze in the self-contained accommodation category along with MRT winning gold and silver in the Tourism Marketing and Campaigns and Tourism Information Services category respectively. "We are humbled and actually super surprised... there was some really amazing competition," Cameron D'Arcy from Sierra Escape said. "Honestly, we didn't think we'd get it this year. It's a testament to our amazing local team that run the retreat and our housekeeping staff that look after our guests." Cameron said it has been a tough few years but things are showing signs of turning around. "We've had some big ups and some really big downs, from even before COVID, battling drought and dust storms and then the mouse plague and flooding," he said. "The flip side of that is post-COVID, we've seen really strong booking numbers for people coming out and exploring the region. So in a way it's balanced out to an extent. But, yeah, those lockdowns were incredibly tough... we just tried to push through it and look at the positive side and take the time to improve the business." Cara George, Director and Tourism Expert at tourism consultancy company Hipsctoch who helped MRT with their submission said the award was another feather in the cap for the team. "This award submission was actually written based on the two years of COVID. So to come out of that incredibly difficult time for so many industries - and the tourism industry was one of those biggest hit - and have this accolade, I think is an absolute credit to the industry in the Mudgee region," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/0c99a12b-2d06-42dd-ac03-fb235b3ac7ad.png/r0_16_1200_694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg