Renting or buying a home is a nightmare

By the time you're reading this, the Mudgee Guardian will have published a piece - which you can read here - on the struggle of one Mudgee family to find a suitable home for rent. I'm likely not alone in thinking that the current trends in the real estate market locally and nationally cannot be sustainable. That is, we're either going to face a housing market bubble like we have seen in the past, or housing will become so unattainable to the middle and lower earners in Australia that we will face a boom in homelessness - if it isn't bad enough already. Council has the financial capacity and legislative ability to make a meaningful difference. See what the then Council candidates had to say on the subject. I remember when I moved out of home around 2008 - where has the time gone? - and finding a place as a young bloke was tough enough and I had a full-time job and decent savings. I can't remember how many times me and my housemate were knocked back and told that we probably weren't suitable because of our age and proclivity to 'party'. And no doubt there are plenty of you with your own horror stories, but why does it have to be this way? I am not a real estate expert, but typically, the way it works is that prices are essentially set by the market. That is, if there are people out there paying these nutso prices, then most other prices will rise as well. But on top of that, most investors have to service massive loans. Supply, demand, all that. Greed is good, remember? Maybe that's being too harsh. If you sell your home, you want to get something for it and at least enough to afford a new home or as the value of your home increases you therefore have more equity. But what everyone else? Let's not forget Airbnb and other short-term accomodation providers. You can, in many places, put your place on Airbnb without any Council approvals and Bob's your uncle. And given the popularity of Mudgee as a tourist destination, it's likely you'll make more than if you rented it out, especially during the busy seasons. There are certainly many moving parts and Council has a big role to play, but so too does every level of Government. It isn't enough to cater to the wealthy or the privileged. I believe it's already a crisis but when homelessness starts to trend sharply upward, like the subject of the story linked above, then the whole country is in a world of hurt. What happened to the fair go? What do you think can be done? I'd love to hear your thoughts. If you'd like more insight into the local market, check out these other pieces by Jay-Anna: Have a wonderful weekend, stay safe. Benjamin Palmer, Editor

