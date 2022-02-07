Iris Nicholson celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by family

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Iris Nicholson celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family on February 7, 2022 at Whiddon Mudgee Pioneer Aged Care. Born in 1922, Ms Nicholson has lived a life of independence, only being admitted to Whiddon Mudgee Pioneer on September 11, 2020 aged 98. Read more: Before occupying a residence at the aged care facility, Ms Nicholson spent her many years gardening, playing the piano and knitting night jackets and bed socks for family. Ms Nicholson lived in Arncliffe, Nyngan and Moruya before moving to Mudgee where she currently resides.

