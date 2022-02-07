newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In a major step forward for her professional aspirations, Mudgee's Isabella Harris was awarded a National Council of Women NSW's Australia Day award on January 24, 2022 at Parliament House, Sydney. Receiving the award was secured by Ms Harris' academic record and honours research, 'Then, Now, Next: Realigning human centred design through the Construct of the Womb', a dissertation based around creating inclusive and sustainable design focused on experiences of nourishment. "Initially I was quite surprised and overwhelmed with the nomination, but I am really honoured to have been recognised alongside the other incredible awardees from varying disciplinary areas," Ms Harris said. "There has been a lot of interest from other students and professionals in the design industry about my research which has been really encouraging. There is still so much I would like to focus on regarding this work. "Architecture is predominantly a male dominated industry, so I am really determined to raise awareness and encourage women, especially from regional and rural communities to consider further study in STEM fields." As Ms Harris enters the final year in her five-year-long double degree - a Bachelor of Design in Architecture (Honours) and Masters in Architecture at the University of Sydney - she looks to focus on social and humanitarian architecture, specifically for victims of domestic violence. "I would love to eventually move to residential and social architecture but at the moment I am really passionate about social justice and environmental issues hence my research around inclusive and sustainable design," she said. "Architecture is about the correlation of art, science and service and has a responsibility in stewardship to the land on which it is built. "In Australia, that land was, is and always will be Aboriginal land. Engaging with the Aboriginal people and communities to develop my research through their knowledge would provide the greatest value to all future sustainable design practices." Following her award, Ms Harris offered some advice for aspiring architects. "Allow yourself to be vulnerable, this is the greatest space to learn. Set small goals and create small steps towards the big picture. Make the most of learning opportunities, not just through formal education but through conversation. Look to those around you to gain knowledge," she said. "The Mudgee community is a very giving community. I have always ensured I engaged with local businesses and individuals to build my knowledge and understanding about the processes of design, especially in regard to engineering and building. "Through education, conversations and storytelling alongside action, we can disrupt the inequalities faced not only by women, but by all marginalised people."

