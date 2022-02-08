Mudgee Swimmers assert dominance by collecting 30 medals at carnival

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee Indoor Swimming Club competed at the Western Area Swimming Championships over the weekend. The carnival opened with qualifying events for the Speedo Sprint Series, which is held in Homebush on March 12. The series is open to kids aged between 8 to 13 years to compete in 50 metre events in each stroke. Mudgee Indoor had the following swimmers successfully qualify for numerous events: Arthur Keightley, Mabel Keightley, Jock Buckley, Ed MdGilvray, Will Letham, Edie Keighley and Lybbie Constable. The event then followed on with the Western Area Swimming Championships, where Mudgee Indoor entered nine swimmers. It was a very successful event with the following medals won; Good luck to the swimmers when they compete in Sydney for Speedo Sprint Series. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/6c416e5d-d36c-4893-9964-8e5d4a360493.jpg/r0_1464_3024_3173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg