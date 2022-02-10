Memory Walk for dementia hits close to home for Mudgee group

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee will host its first ever 'memory walk' this Saturday, 12 February and for one walker, the event hits close to home. The walk which will take place at Lawson Park is the biggest fundraising initiative for Dementia Australia. Walkers who take part fundraise through a unique page on the Memory Walk website. According to data from Dementia Australia, there are an estimated 157,000 people living with the disease in NSW alone. For Mudgee's Mikka O'Neill, that number is more than just a statistic. He and his family - and their dog, Ben - will tie their laces in support of the cause being held at Lawson Park. "The reason we're doing this walk is, we have witnessed firsthand the effects of dementia, as do a lot of other families and people in Australia," he said. "My grandmother is the spritely young age of 94. She's a bright, fiery redhead - she still dyes her hair. She's just been a fantastic mentor and teacher to myself and my brother, and to our family. And obviously seeing this affect her it's really hit home for us. "So we're lucky enough to be in a position to throw a bit of money towards this great cause and if we can help anyone or any family going through the same thing, then that's a win in our book." Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said Dementia Australia was excited to see the Memory Walk and Jog event come to Mudgee for the first time in 2022. "The Memory Walk and Jog series is Dementia Australia's biggest fundraising initiative, and helps us provide invaluable support, education and resources for people living with dementia in Australia, their carers, families and friends," Ms McCabe said. "It has been my pleasure to take part in many Memory Walk and Jog events across Australia over the years, and I attest to how enjoyable and rewarding they are. They really do offer fun for all the family! "These events are so important, not just from a fundraising perspective, but also because they are opportunities for people impacted by dementia to gather, to get active and to share stories with people in similar circumstances." More details on events can be found at memorywalk.com.au

