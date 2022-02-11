Alesha Bennetts bids regional Little A's carnival goodbye as Layla Murnane takes her first step as a competitor
For some, last weekend's Region 3 Little Athletics Championships was the start of something new, and for another, it was the end of a chapter.
Track superstar, Alesha Bennetts ran her final regional Little Athletics carnival dash as she moves on to the next stages in her career, leaving big shoes for the youngest member of the team, Layla Murnane, to fill.
Ten Mudgee athletes competed across a range of running, jumping and throwing events, all vying for a first or second place to automatically qualify for the NSW State Track and Field Carnival.
Results are as follows:
- Alesha Bennetts: Girls U17 300 Metre Hurdles (76cm) - 1st, Girls U17 100 Metre Sprint - 1st, Girls U17 400 Metre Sprint - 2nd, Girls U17 200 Metre Sprint - 1st.
- Matilda Blackman: Girls U13 Discus (750 Gram) - 4th, Girls U13 Javelin (400 Gram) - 2nd.
- Mollie Blackman: Girls U15 Discus (1.0 Kg) - 1st, Girls U15 Shot Put (3.0 Kg) - 1st, Girls U15 Javelin (500 Gram) - 4th.
- Obike Coglan: Boys U10 60 Metre Hurdles (60cm) - 9th, Boys U10 100 Metre Sprint - 8th, Boys U10 High Jump (S/H 1.00m) - 3rd.
- Miles McGreal: Boys U12 100 Metre Sprint - 9th, Boys U12 Long Jump - 6th, Boys U12 80 Metre Hurdles (68cm) - 5th, Boys U12 200 Metre Sprint - 7th, Boys U12 High Jump (S/H 1.20m) - equal 6th, Boys U12 Triple Jump - 8th.
- Layla Murnane: Girls U7 500m Run Pack Start - 1st, Girls U7 100m Sprint - 3rd, Girls U7 70m Sprint - 4th, Girls U7 200m Sprint - 4th.
- Max Murnane: Boys U10 Shot Put (2.0 Kg) - 1st, Boys U10 700m Sprint - 6th, Boys U10 Discus (500 Gram) - 1st.
- Ewan Skinner: Boys U17 400m Sprint - 5th, Boys U17 800m Run - 6th.
- Chaise Stewart: Boys U11 Discus (500 Gram) - 4th, Boys U11 Javelin (400 Gram) - 2nd, Boys U11 Triple Jump - 2nd, Boys U11 Shot Put (2.0 Kg) - 5th.
- Finn Stewart: Boys U8 400m Run Pack Start - 5th, Boys U8 Long Jump - 5th, Boys U8 700m Run Pack Start - 3rd, Boys U8 70m Sprint - 6th.
The NSW State Track and Field Carnival will be held from March 19 to 20 at Sydney Olympic Park.
