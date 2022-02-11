newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The two Des', namely Mayor Des Kennedy and committed Rotarian, Des Dowdy have teamed up to acknowledge one of Mudgee's forgotten shining stars, Louisa Lawson. Louisa Lawson made an extraordinary contribution to Australian life, particularly for women and children. Against the odds existing over 100 years ago, Louisa led the way for women's rights, equality in the workplace and even published her own newspaper to champion her progressive visions for this country's future. Louisa's son, Henry, was of course a well known local poet. To recognise Louisa's well documented remarkable achievements, the Rotary Club of Mudgee is advocating a major project to erect a life-sized bronze statue of Louisa to be positioned in Mudgee's CBD precinct. The Mid-Western Regional Council has backed the project, pledging $40,000 and a $10,000 maquette. Mayor Des Kennedy has shown his personal support by purchasing a commemorative medallion. This limited-edition, hand-crafted medal is a reward for each $1000 donation and is now available to the public. Mayor Kennedy said he was delighted to support the project, especially with the statue being crafted by highly regarded local sculptor, Margo Stephens. "I'm right behind this Mudgee Rotary initiative as it again highlights the rich local history we have and acknowledges a true legend that deserves to be remembered in the form of a statue in our town," Mayor Kennedy said. "I strongly urge everyone, especially businesses, to assist with the financing of this project. I see tourism and local businesses as the principal beneficiaries of this project. "As I'm told over, one hundred thousand dollars is required, we should all see this statue as a much-deserved community project that is worthy of our support." Rotarian Chris Stephens is the coordinator of the project and is happy to discuss all queries including the donation options. Chris can be contacted on 0411 205 633. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/f5ce9f78-9d0d-4b5f-b1bf-68bb8507a919.jpg/r0_9_1417_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg