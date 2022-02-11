news, local-news,

While it wasn't the ideal start to their Laurie Daley Cup campaign, Kurt Hancock is confident his under 18s Western Rams can bounce back with a win against Riverina on Saturday. After leading at half-time against Illawarra South Coast Dragons, Western let their lead to slip to slump to a 28-16 loss at Shellharbour. While Hancock said he's boys were disappointed with the result, he's feeling good about the Rams' chances at Grenfell. "We're pretty confident. There's been a few changes but that was always the case, for the first two to three weeks," he said. READ MORE: "We've got a squad of 25 and all of them deserve an opportunity, having put their case forward. "Obviously we had a few out with COVID last week and I think that'll be an ongoing problem with everyone in the Country Championships but that's why we took 25 this season." Campbell Rubie, Michael Smith, Rory Madden and Rory Quarmby have all come into the 17 for gameday, however, Aidan Stait, Fletcher Hunt, Jackson Carter and Ryan Small have dropped out. "Those players coming in will get their chance," he said. "I've been speaking to the boys during the week and they're all feeling positive. "We were a bit down after the loss against Illawarra. We obviously knew they were going to be strong this year and they had six or seven players from the Harold Matthews from last year. "They'll be one of the teams to beat, so for us to be up 16-6 at half-time against them was a real positive. "We need to fix the start of our second half and how we solve the problems on the football field. I think we were doing it on the field but as individuals rather than a team. At this level, when you're playing against some quality football teams, you just can't do that." The under 18s will get just the one chance to train before matchday, the squad set to meet up at Parkes before travelling down to Grenfell for the fixture against Riverina. There are also a few changes for the under 16s team for the Andrew Johns Cup clash with Riverina. Ethan Dawson, Jayden Paul and Jordi Robertson have all come into the squad, however, Beau Hartley, Cooper Black and Regan Stait have all made way. The under 16s get underway at Henry Lawson Oval from 10am, before the under 18s at 11.20am.

