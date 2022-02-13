newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mid-Western area's racing community is mourning the passing of apprentice jockey, Marina Morel. According to Racing NSW, the 30-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained following a tragic fall during trackwork at Gulgong on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The French national was airlifted to Westmead Hospital where she remained in intensive care until her passing on February 12, 2022. A post on social media from the Thompson Racing team described Morel as a "beautiful soul inside and out" who will be remembered as a natural talent. "On behalf of Thompson Racing stable and staff, we would like to send our deepest condolences to Marina's family. Marina...will be so very missed by her Thompson Racing family," the post read. "Her love for horses was so natural and incredible. We are all truly better people just for knowing Marina, and forever thankful that she was part of our team." After arriving in Australia in 2014, the well-known rider worked for trainer Luke Thomas at Cessnock before joining Thompson Racing in 2021. Morel participated in 10 race rides. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/a5c73229-e36e-4cb0-a8ea-ff6a4cd89d7b.jpg/r0_18_1938_1113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg