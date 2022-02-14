newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Brett Thompson has enjoyed a long and successful training career but few wins have meant as much as the one scored with Press Sydney at Dubbo Turf Club on Sunday. The Gulgong-based Thompson Racing team and wider racing community is in mourning following the death of apprentice jockey Marina Morel. Just 24 hours later, an emotional Thompson was at Dubbo to witness Press Sydney win the Adors Party Hire Maiden Handicap (1200m). READ ALSO: The three-year-old filly was regularly ridden by Frenchwoman Morel during her time with the Thompson team and the victory provided a brief moment of joy during a particularly difficult time for all involved with the stables. "It's a big boost for the stable," a visibly emotional Thompson told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the win. "I just want to wish everyone the best, everyone involved with us and Marina's family. "Marina used to ride her (Press Sydney) work along with Lizzie Theobald and they're some of the best people in the business. "To have these people around me, I'm proud." Adding to the occasion, Press Sydney was ridden to victory on Sunday by Jake Pracey-Holmes. Pracey-Holmes is also based in Gulgong and was formerly an apprentice under Thompson as well while his partner, Theobald, has a strong involvement with the team also. "I love Jake like he's my own son," Thompson added. "It's just great to have him for the win and for the owners. I told them this filly would be a nice filly and she is. "She wants a mile or 2000m but it was a super run first-up over 1000m and it's just really good for whole stable and the family and all the staff and Marina's family." Pracey-Holmes also paid tribute to Morel after Sunday's win. "It's really hard for everyone," he said. "It's really sad to have a beautiful person like that leave us so early. "Condolences go to her mum and dad and this was a good little win for the filly and I'm so glad to get it for the camp." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/8f8200bd-fd71-4773-a9bb-628172f10504.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg