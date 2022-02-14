Gulgong showground pavilion, Anzac Day service subject of funding splash

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Gulgong community has received financial support from the NSW Government that will see improvements at the Gulgong Showground Pavilion and support for this year's Anzac Day commemoration. A $93,460 grant from the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund has been welcomed by the showground's land manger, Judy Eady, who will conduct the repairs, which include foundation works, downpipes and guttering, storm water drainage, barge boards and canteen drainage. "For the townspeople, it's a bit of an icon [the pavilion]," Mrs Eady said. "We're extremely happy to have received this funding. The more we can improve things at the showground, the better for the community and that's our ultimate aim." Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders announced on February 10 $750 for the Gulgong RSL sub-branch from the Anzac Community Grants Program. "Through this year's ANZAC Day service, like previous years, the Gulgong RSL sub-branch aims to improve the health and wellbeing of veterans - and their families - by acknowledging and commemorating their service and sacrifice, and educating future generations about their efforts," Mr Saunders said. "Our community today is thankful for the sacrifices made by current serving members and our service men and women from over a century of service." Under the latest round of the Anzac Community Grants Program, more than $56,000 will be provided to a range of projects that commemorate and educate NSW communities about the service and sacrifices of current and former military servicemen and servicewomen. For the full list of 2021 ACGP recipients and more information about the program, visit www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/acgp2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

