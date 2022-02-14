Fans and families turn out at Jubilee Oval for Brumbies round one clash

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In the first round of the year, the Midwest Brumbies faced their first challenge at home at Jubilee Oval, going down against Woodbridge WRL in both the Under 15s and 17s, 24-22 and 36-12 respectively. The Mudgee Guardian went along to capture the faces of the fans and dedicated families that headed out to west end on Saturday. Next week the Brumbies will face Goannas at Apex Oval in Dubbo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/ee9fc2a2-9dac-4c3f-a5a9-b5b924e9f597.JPG/r388_278_5943_3417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg