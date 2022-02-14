newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After months of uncertainty, two squads marched out on February 12 at Jubilee Oval in a show of triumph for the Midwest Brumbies. Although the club could only source enough numbers to head up two teams - under 15s and under 17s - Brumbies president Greg Ward said his side's presence was felt despite both suffering losses in the opening round. "Our under 15s went down 24-22 in a close game but the effort from all players, including the new ones, was really good. There were some minor mistakes but the effort from the girls was excellent," he said. "Our under 17s came up against last year's premiers and went down 36-12. They went pretty well, but the main thing that cost them the game were some silly mistakes, slow defense and some dropped balls but overall, their performance was good." Up against the Wiradjuri Goannas this Saturday, the Brumbies are yet to have an easy game, but Ward ensured if the girls can work together and get comfortable, they can get the job done. "They'll be no easy team, they're up there. It'll be another tough set of games for our girls but the coaches are confident through training this week they can rev them up a bit more and maybe come away with the win," he said. "The ability and effort is there, they've just got to gel and have confidence within one another and once they get it, they'll come across the line pretty well." The Midwest Brumbies will head to Dubbo on February 19 to do battle with the Wiradjuri Goannas at Apex Oval. Under 15s will kick-off at 10.30am followed by the under 17s at 11.40am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/84ed5376-35b5-4195-a95a-6e3efd9c7ffc.JPG/r448_1252_5854_4306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg