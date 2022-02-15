newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nurses across NSW today walked out on the job, the first such strike in nearly a decade, with staff pushed beyond the brink with no recourse left to advocate for fairer working conditions. One such demonstration took place at Rylstone Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) on Tuesday, February 15 in solidarity with their colleagues at other health centres across the Mid-Western Region and the state. Positioned along the side of Ilford Road in Rylstone, nursing staff current and former along with community members who came out in support, displayed hand-made signs adorned with slogans, encouraging drivers to toot in agreement. Generally, nurses want one nurse to every four patients on every shift, and a pay increase above the government's prescribed public sector offer of 2.5 per cent. Jenny Blunt, a registered nurse (RN) at Rylstone MPS said it's about safety. "This is all to do with safe staffing, [there are] not enough nurses to do the jobs, it's putting everybody in danger, not only the residents, the patients but the staff as well," Jenny said. "We're desperate, we've been asking for this for years. This is our first strike in over a decade - nurses traditionally don't strike - but we've gotten so desperate that we have to." Kate Reed, RN at Rylstone MPS and Secretary of local union branch said mandates are essential to the demands of health workers across the state. "In the lead up the last federal election there was a big point of ratios and support for ratios and the fight has been going for years for that," Kate said. "And once again today, it's about patient safety. Ratios are patient safety. If we've got the feet on the ground to look after patients we can do a better and a safer job than we are doing now. "It's the same everywhere. You're short-staffed in a small country town that usually relies on somebody working a double shift because you don't have that reserve of casuals and spare staff. It could mean you work 12 hours or you do a double or you come in on your day off because we support each other." Cindy Bulmer, clinical coordinator for the transitional aged care program and former nurse at Rylstone MPS said in addition to ratios, pay needs to rise across the board. "We deserve a pay rise, the fact that we've gone through COVID and put ourselves on the line - we definitely deserve a pay rise, our last pay rise was an absolute pittance to be perfectly honest so I think everything we're fighting for is well overdue," Cindy said. Throughout the two-hour-long stop work protest, scores of cars driving along Ilford Road tooted their horns in support of the local nurses. One local woman even delivered a cooler bag full of ice creams for the workers sweating it out in the hot summer sun. Wiradjuri man and long-time Rylstone local Peter Swain has a long history with health services in Rylstone. "All the female side of my family have worked as nurses. My great grandmother was a wet nurse and ran the birthing house in town before the hospital was here... I was born in the hospital here. We have a long history," Peter said. "I've listened to it for years and the pay rates haven't increased to keep up with the work that they do. The extra load that's been put on them and the lack of staffing has added to their work yet their pay hasn't increased to represent what they do. "I've been saying for years, there isn't a medal big enough for what nurses do." Ellen Bourke came out to support her daughter Jessica, an enrolled nurse at Rylstone MPS and said most people wouldn't know what the demands of nursing truly are. "I think it's extremely important to support our nurses given the fact that we've just gone through COVID. The outfits they have to wear and just the hours they work and the pressure they are under is just unbelievable to the average person unless you hear it from another," Ellen said. "It's just, they need counselling I believe, very time they leave a shift. They need to talk and just support each other like we're doing now because it's just outrageous." "We have a complete shortage of staff. If we had people go and get COVID now I don't know how this hospital would run. If we had more than one or two I don't know how we'd operate," Jessica said. "The (staffing) was dwindling before, COVID just made it worse. I think it was already getting to it's breaking point, COVID just made it faster." "I think everyone agrees. You don't want to be that person coming through the door when we're short staffed or fatigued and we've been doing double shifts. In a small community we know most of the people coming through the door." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

