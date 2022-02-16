Five new registrars sign on with Mudgee Medical Centre

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Increased appointment availability and reduced emergency department congestion are some of the many benefits that are said to flow on as a result of five new registrars joining a local practice. Mudgee Medical Centre welcomed Dr Maureen Qureshi, Dr Leanne Uren, Dr Bronwyn Hoogland and Dr Hergugun Gill on February 7, 2022, following on from Dr Ramila KC's appointment as a third term general practice registrar on August 2, 2021. Although fully trained doctors, Dr Uren and Dr Hoogland's will undertake their first term as general practice registrars, while Dr Qureshi and Dr Gill serve their third term. Mudgee Medical Centre practice manager, Colleen Best said with all five qualified to give medical advice, the training is more about learning systems and what supervisors can offer. "For two, it's their first time in a general practice so they're getting a lot of mentoring from a supervisor at the moment because it's new, but they have been in emergency departments," Ms Best said. "It's more getting used to the software here, who to refer to, all that kind of stuff. Their medicine is good, they've just got to learn how to deal with specialists that are available to them in the Mudgee area." It is hoped the appointment of the five registrars will create more appointments for patients, which will ultimately have a "snowball" effect on other sectors. "We never have enough appointments so hopefully patients will be able to get in to see a doctor quickly. That's what we're hoping," Ms Best said. "It has a snowball effect, it actually helps ED because if we've got appointments here, patients aren't turning up to ED and clogging up the system there. "By having more doctors here, it always helps." Ms Best explained that undertaking training in a rural practice is a benefit to registrars, and may broaden their horizons to see further than what the city offers. "You are exposed to so many different things in a rural setting compared to the city," she said. "We're hoping they like it here and a couple decide to relocate and stay. That's what our hope is when we get registrars, that we expose them to a general practice in a rural setting and they find it more interesting."

