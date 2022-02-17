newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The installation of new play equipment might not be as exciting for adults as it is for the students who get to use it, but for Lue Public School it's the result of a nearly two-year-long journey for the small school. As part of a COVID-19 program by the NSW Government, the school received enough money to buy the new equipment as long as they could themselves raise $45,000, 30 per cent of the overall cost. The state government contributed the remaining $105,000. The school was able to raise their share thanks to groups and businesses like Moolarben Coal who gave $5,000, the Kandos Charity Shop who gives $6,000 to the school every year and intrepid residents who share their empty cans and bottles every week for the school to take to the local return and earn station. "Sometimes I come in on a Monday morning and I've got boxes of cans, which we then take to the recycling place in Rylstone. I think $1,800 was one of the donations that came just from recycling cans and bottles," School principal, Caron McDonald said. "We actually used it as a way the children could improve their math skills as well. So we have a bit of a goal and we graph how much we've got, and how much more do we need to get to the goal. It was a whole project for the school that was basically embedded in what the children were learning in the classroom as well." The equipment was designed to cater to students with disabilities and occupational therapy requirements.

