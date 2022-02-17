Ulan apprentices do makeover blitz at Mudgee Playgroup

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Apprentice's from Glencore's Ulan underground have answered a call from Mudgee Playgroup for assistance with a range of projects that have given the centre a bright start to the year. Fifteen apprentices formed a working bee as part of the company's community 'giveback' program, an initiative that aims to provide labour and support to local not-for-profit community groups. Following a rough couple of years due to COVID restrictions and closures, the Playgroup was in dire need of assistance with maintenance and play facilities for the children. The apprentices spent two days rejuvenating the centre under the guidance of their apprentice coordinator Chris Harrington, Mark Roth from M A Roth Plumbing and Playgroup coordinator Kim Gribble. Once all was said and done, the apprentices had completed construction of a new mud kitchen, installed a new change table in the bathroom, laid a newly-paved pathway, repaired gutters, hung new signage, did facade and door repairs, installed a new climbing wall, painting touch ups and a new garden. Their coordinator Chris Harrington said the giveback program gave the apprentices a chance to use their skills to better the community. "Our fourth year apprentices take the lead in planning and co-ordinating the projects, but everyone gains a sense of pride and satisfaction from helping their community," he said. In addition to the working bee, Ulan Coal donated $5,000 to help with the purchase of the materials used in the working bee. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/6da85a5e-25d7-46b0-98d7-7bcfd3263894.jpeg/r0_110_3324_1988_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg