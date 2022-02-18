news, local-news, Sydney shark attack, Shark attacks man Little Bay, fatal Sydney shark attack, shark attack Malabar, great white shark, Buchan Point, Malabar, Little Bay beach

A graphic video depicting the final moments of a Sydney swimmer who died in an horrific shark attack has angered residents in the Illawarra. The man was swimming just off the popular eastern Sydney beach at Little Bay when he was attacked by what it believed to be a 4.5-metre great white shark. A video, taken from rocks just metres away, captured the horrific final moments of the attack and contained distressing images. The Illawarra Mercury has chosen not to publish the disturbing video. The 49-second video, complete with commentary, was uploaded to social media shorty after the attack. Other videos and still images have also been shared online, including by some media outlets, showing the aftermath of the attack. The video has been shared widely in private messaging groups and on social media, with many coming across it without being warned about the graphic content. A number of commenters on the Illawarra Mercury Facebook page admitted to watching the graphic video and offered to share the footage and images. But others were appalled the video had been taken and uploaded. "Very sad that someone stood and videoed that man's final moments and I hope his family never have to see it as it was [quite] disturbing," one wrote. "I don't agree with putting the video up on social media... The video would be great for identifying the shark but should never have found its way to social media," another wrote. "So heartbreaking for the man, and putting up the video is not good especially if his family had seen it and didn't know it was [their] loved one. Just a little respect for the victim and family," another said. NSW Police said emergency services were called to Buchan Point, Malabar, at about 4.35pm after receiving a report that a shark had attacked a swimmer. It is believed police have now identified the man and contacted his family, but they are yet to release any details publicly. Officers attached to Eastern Beaches police area command and Marine Area Command attended the scene along with members of Surf Life Saving NSW before locating human remains in the water.

