The host of Australia's fastest growing news podcast and former Mudgee boy, Tom Tilley will return home next month as MC of the third Central West Young Entrepreneurs Summit. The event, spearheaded by Midwestern Regional Council, brings together some of Australia's most successful young business people to share their experiences and advice. Born and bred in the Mudgee Region, Tilley was host of Triple J's Hack program for over a decade, and has become one of Australia's leading voices in current affairs for young people with his hugely successful news podcast The Briefing. Tilley also plays live bass for the band Client Liaison. "I'd come to Mudgee for the opening of an envelope so I'm stoked to be back in the home town hosting the Young Entrepreneurs Summit," Tilley said. "There's never been a better time to build a business from a beautiful country town like Mudgee, you can get the great lifestyle whilst still accessing national and international markets. So I can't wait to meet the young entrepreneurs trying to build their dreams from the Central West." The speaker lineup includes The Block favourites and professional renovators Kyal and Kara, co-creator of one of Australia's biggest swimwear brands Budgy Smuggler, Adam Linforth, CEO and founder of Australia's largest eco store Flora & Fauna, Julie Mathers, founding partner of bespoke food tour company Straight To The Source, Tawnya Bahr and co-founder of Knafeh/The Bearded Bakers, Ameer El-Issa. Held at Parklands Resort Mudgee, the event includes a full day of speakers followed by a networking event in the evening where attendees will have the chance to connect with others. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au

