In a boon for the Mid-Western motocross community, the Mudgee Dirtbike Club have partnered with a Mendooran farmer to host the first and second rounds of the NSW Off-Road Championships. While it would have been "awesome" to hold the event closer to Mudgee, with "restrictions on what we can normally do", Mendooran was the pick. "The Mudgee Club is very restricted on what we can normally do. Our normal bike track is out at AREC so it's a very limited space and we can only hold a limited size of events," Mudgee Dirtbike Club president, Jeff Dray said. "We had a farm owner contact us and say he had some land we can use...so we locked in the NSW Championships which is pretty awesome, especially for our area and a lot of smaller towns like Dunedoo, Mendooran and Coonabarabran. "The Australian Series uses a state round in each state so next year we could quite possibly lock in one of the Australian Championships rounds here as well which would run in association with our NSW round. "It's a shame we have to go so far out to Mendooran. It would be good in the future to hold it a bit closer to Mudgee." Off the back of two unfulfilled years thanks to COVID-19, Dray said this will be an opportunity for the club to regain some funds and support. "We've had a couple of really rough years because of COVID. Hopefully, financially, it will spunk us up. We actually pay big fees at AREC, it costs us a thousand dollars a month, even right through COVID so we wiped out 24 grand in the last two years and we've held probably two events out there," he said. "We are the only sports club in the Mudgee area that I know of that completely maintains their own area, pays for it, pays for the fees and licensing, and is 100 per cent self funded. "Cricket gets their patches mowed, the stadiums are built for football, it's all watered and mowed. We pay for our own water and moving, everything so as you can imagine, the club is struggling at the moment." At least 250 entrants are expected for the event that caters for all ages, genders and abilities. "We've got a lot of the top line riders coming. It's also family orientated with a juniors and under 16s focus, it's great for the younger kids and we're hoping we can encourage a lot of new guys and girls to get into the sport," Dray said. "We have complete open arms for anyone who wants to get involved, whether it's volunteering, sponsoring the club or event, anything at all. We don't get paid, we're just trying to make it good for the kids and community." The first and second round of the NSW Off-Road Championships will be hosted by the Mudgee Dirtbike Club on April 2 and 3, 2022 at Caigan Road, Mendooran. Entries will open on February 22, 2022. For updates, follow the Mudgee Dirtbikes Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

